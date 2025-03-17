+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Utah Jazz v Chicago BullsGetty Images Sport
Watch Jazz vs Bulls live on FuboGet your teams merch at NBAstore.com
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The high-voltage NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls is set to take place on March 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Utah Jazz score 112.5 points per game, which is 20th in the league, while the Chicago Bulls score 116.6 points per game, which is seventh in the league.

Utah allows 120.0 points every game (28th), and Chicago allows 120.1 points every game (29th); both teams have trouble defending.

The Bulls are slightly better at shooting than the Jazz. They make 46.4% of their shots from the field, which ranks 16th, while the Jazz only make 45.8%, which ranks 20th.

Watch Jazz vs Bulls on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls will face off against each other in an epic NBA battle on March 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date

March 17, 2025

Tip-off Time

9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

Venue

Delta Center

Location

Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Jazz vs Bulls on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Utah Jazz team news

Walker Kessler leads Utah in rebounds, averaging 12.5 a game with 4.7 offensive and 7.8 defensive.

I. Collier averages 3.0 turnovers every game in 25.1 minutes, but he generates 6.2 assists each game.

Lauri Markkanen scores 19.1 points each game and shoots an impressive 87.4% from his free-throw line.

Utah Jazz injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

SG, Jordan Clarkson

Plantar injury

Out

PG, Keyonte George

Foot injury

Out

Chicago Bulls team news

Coby White is averaging 19.4 points every game, shooting an amazing 90.6% from the line for free throws, and hitting 43.6% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic dominates the glass, grabbing 10.1 rebounds a game, including 7.8 defensive and 2.3 offensive.

Rookie Matas Buzelis contributes 0.86 blocks per game to the defense.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Josh Giddey

Ankle injury

Day-to-Day

PG, Lonzo Ball

Wrist injury

Day-to-Day

Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

The Chicago Bulls have won four of their last five meetings with the Utah Jazz, indicating that they have dominated the series. But in their most recent triumph on the fifth of November 2024, Utah scored a remarkable 135 points, demonstrating their offensive prowess. The Bulls have dominated most of these games, scoring more than 119 points four times in a row, which is consistent with their high offensive rating this year. Both sides have poor defensive records and are close to the bottom in terms of points given up per game, which hints at a high-scoring matchup. The Bulls may have the advantage due to their recent dominance in this game and their higher scoring efficiency, but Utah might pull off another upset if they repeat their most recent performance.

Date

Results

Nov 05, 2024

Jazz 135-126 Bulls

Mar 07, 2024

Bulls 119-117 Jazz

Nov 07, 2023

Bulls 130-113 Jazz

Jan 08, 2023

Bulls 126-118 Jazz

Nov 29, 2022

Bulls 114-107 Jazz

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement