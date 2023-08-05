Japan Women vs Norway Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Japan and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the most dominating run at the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, Japan Women will look to keep up the momentum when they face Norway Women in a round of 16 tie on Saturday.

The 2011 World Cup winners stormed into the knockouts without conceding a single goal and scoring a combined 11 goals in their wins over Zambia (3-0), Costa Rica (5-0) and Spain (4-0) to finish atop in Group C.

On the other hand, the 1995 World Cup winners started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts New Zealand and played out a goalless draw with Switzerland in Matchday Two but made it out of the group stage as runner-ups courtesy a 6-0 win over Philippines.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan Women vs Norway Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 4am EDT Venue: Sky Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Japan and Norway is scheduled for August 5, 2023, at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 4am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Japan Women vs Norway Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on FS1, UNIVERSO, Peacock and Telemundo and is available to stream online live through fuboTV and Sling TV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Japan Women team news

Hana Takahashi is expected to keep her place in the XI after the defender started in the Spain win, as Saki Kumagai and Moeka Minami complete the back three.

Meanwhile, midfielder Yui Hasegawa and forward Mina Tanaka are expected to be recalled for Saturday's meeting, and Hinata Miyazawa will look to add to her three-goal tally at the tournament this year.

Japan Women possible XI: Yamashita; Takahashi, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Hasegawa, Endo; Miyazawa, Naomoto, Tanaka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Tanaka, Hirao Defenders: Shimizu, Minami, Kumagai, Miyake, Takahashi, Seike, Moriya, Ishikawa Midfielders: Sugita, Miyazawa, Naomoto, Endo, Hasegawa, Fujino, Hayashi Forwards: Ueki, Nagano, Tanaka, Hamano, Chiba

Norway Women team news

Hege Riise's side will look to keep their third consecutive clean sheet at the tournament with Maren Mjelde and Mathilde Harviken at the heart of defense.

With Manchester United midfielder Vilde Boe Risa continuing alongside Frida Maanum and Guro Reiten, Roman Haug should see herself feature in attack after scoring a hat-trick off her first start of the tournament.

Norway Women possible XI: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa, Reiten; Hansen, Haavi, Haug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fiskerstrand, Pettersen, Mikalsen Defenders: Sonstevold, Horte, T. Hansen, Bergsvand, Mjelde, Harviken, Lund Midfielders: Engen, Boe Risa, Saevik, C. Hansen, Reiten, Bjelde, Eikeland, Maanum, Haavi Forwards: Hegerberg, Blakstad, Josendal, Haug

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Nov 11, 2018 Japan Women 4-1 Norway Women Friendlies Women Mar 6, 2017 Norway Women 0-2 Japan Women Algarve Cup Mar 6, 2013 Japan Women 0-2 Norway Women Algarve Cup Feb 29, 2012 Japan Women 2-1 Norway Women Algarve Cup Mar 7, 2011 Norway Women 0-1 Japan Women Algarve Cup

Useful links