Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoItaly
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoBelgium
Book Italy vs Belgium Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

Assisted by

How to get Italy vs Belgium tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
UEFA Nations League A
Italy
Belgium

Italy take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

High-stakes international football takes center stage in Rome as four-time world champions Italy host Belgium in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League encounter.

The Azzurri faithful will light up the historic Stadio Olimpico on Friday, September 25, 2026, eager to see Luciano Spalletti's side test themselves against one of European football's most dynamic squads.

Supporters will fill the capital's iconic stadium in full voice, creating an electric, passionate environment as Italy aim to secure three vital points in League A.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Italy vs Belgium tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Nations League prices, Stadio Olimpico fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

Italy vs Belgium ticketsBuy now

When is Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Italy vs Belgium kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the exact time confirmed in the match details above.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Nations League fixtures — ranging from standard general admission seats to VIP executive hospitality packages — managed through official national association portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to massive domestic and international interest when European heavyweights visit Rome, ticket sales follow structured release phases:

  • Vivo Azzurro Membership Presale: Priority access for general admission tickets is initially granted to registered members of the Italian Football Federation's official supporter program (Vivo Azzurro Membership Card).
  • General Public Sale (Vendita Libera): Remaining tickets are released to the general public via FIGC's official ticketing portal. However, high-profile fixtures against Belgium often sell out during or shortly after the presale phases.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday seats, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like StubHub.
Italy vs Belgium ticketsBuy now

How much do Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Nations League matches at the Stadio Olimpico vary based on seating location, view perspective, and age qualification:

  • Seat Location: Main central stands (Tribuna Monte Mario and Tribuna Tevere) command premium pricing for prime pitch views, while the goal-end sectors (Curva Sud and Curva Nord) and corner sections (Distinti) provide lower face-value entry rates.
  • Youth & Concession Discounts: Reduced ticket pricing is available for Under-12s, Under-18s, and Seniors (65+) across designated public seating sectors.
  • Nominative Identification Laws: Italian sports safety legislation mandates that all tickets are strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full legal name). Fans must present valid physical photo ID (passport or national ID card) matching the name on the ticket at entry gates.
  • Digital Ticketing: All match passes are issued digitally and managed directly via mobile passes downloaded to smart devices or print-at-home PDF tickets.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Nations League fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico, visiting Belgium supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Distinti Nord Ovest / Settore Ospiti).

Away sector face-value ticket prices for Nations League matches generally range between €30 and €60 in accordance with UEFA guidelines.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling fans must be registered members of the Royal Belgian Football Association's official fan club (1895 Official Belgian Fan Club). Away section allocations are distributed through RBFA ticketing channels and routinely sell out via internal member priority access.

Italy vs Belgium ticketsBuy now

Italy vs Belgium UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Italy vs Belgium Form

Italy have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Greece in a friendly on June 7, following a 1-0 win against Luxembourg three days earlier. The low point of that run came in November 2025, when Italy were beaten 4-1 by Norway in World Cup qualifying. Across those five games, Italy scored five goals and conceded six.

Belgium's last five matches were all played at the 2026 World Cup, producing three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10. Earlier in the tournament, Belgium thrashed the USA 4-1 and beat Senegal 2-3. They drew 0-0 with Iran in the group stage. Belgium scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

ITA

ITA - Form

NOR
L1-4
NIR
W2-0
BIH
L1-1
LUX
W0-1
GRE
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEL

BEL - Form

IRN
D0-0
NZL
W1-5
SEN
W3-2
USA
W1-4
ESP
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Italy vs Belgium: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Italy won 1-0 in Brussels in the UEFA Nations League A. Before that, Italy and Belgium drew 2-2 in Rome in October 2024 in the same competition. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Italy have won four and drawn one, with Belgium yet to record a victory in that sequence. Italy have scored eight goals across those five fixtures, conceding four.

Head to Head

ItalyDrawBelgium
4
1
0
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
0
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
FT
European Championship
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
FT
European Championship
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
0
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
FT
9Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Italy vs Belgium Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Belgium lead the table in first place, while Italy are currently third.

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
00000000
2
FranceFranceFRA
00000000
3
ItalyItalyITA
00000000
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google