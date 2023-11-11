Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Inter Miami and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS fans will be able to watch Lionel Messi live in action again when Inter Miami take on New York City FC in a friendly encounter where the Argentine superstar will get a tribute for winning his eighth Ballon d’Or.

Messi became the first active MLS player to win the prestigious trophy by defeating Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain forwards, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, respectively. As a result, the David Beckham co-owned franchise has decided to organize the game to honor their star-man's record milestone of eight Ballons d'Or.

Being promoted as "Noche d’Or," the game at DRV PNK Stadium will include a pre-game ceremony during which the Argentine star will address fans and show off the trophy. It will also feature gold fireworks and a post-game party.

Both teams are already out of the postseason after a disappointing MLS regular season. However, the Herons' won the inaugural Leagues Cup and were the runners-up in the US Open Cup, inspired by Messi's mid-season arrival. Inter Miami ended up second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference, tallying 34 points, while New York City FC fared slightly better, finishing 11th with 41 points.

Inter Miami vs NYCFC kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

The game between Inter Miami and New York City FC will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in the United States.

How to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official Inter Miami YouTube channel. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami's talismanic attacker Lionel Messi will feature in Inter Miami’s friendly match against New York City FC on Friday night, but it may not be for the entire 90 minutes. Manager Tata Martino will definitely miss out on the services of Corentin Jean (ACL), Franco Negri (ligament tear), Ian Fray (ligament tear), and Sergi Kryvtsov due to respective long-term injuries.

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O’Toole; Perea, Sands; Jasson, Rodriguez, Ledezma; Bakrar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, McVey, Allen, Boatwright, Alba, Sailor, Hall, Miller Midfielders: Arroyo, Sunderland, Meek, Cremaschi, Azcona, Ruíz, Mota, Morales, Gómez, Busquets, Gregore, Ulloa, Farías, Taylor Forwards: Stefanelli, Johnson, Messi, Campana, Martínez, Avilés, Robinson

NYCFC team news

NYCFC will be without the services of attacking midfielder Maxi Moralez after he ruptured his right knee’s ACL back in September, and will not be back until the start of next MLS season.

Central Midfielder Alfredo Morales is also in the same boat and is expected to be sidelined for a considerable period with an adductor issue. Tayvon Gray is another doubt after he injured his hamstring while with the Jamaica national football team.

New York City Predicted XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Privett, Malanda, Lindsey; Westwood, Arfield; Jozwiak, Dejaegere, Calderon; Copetti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Freese, Barraza, Mizell Defenders: Risa, McFarlane, Baiera, Martins, Benalcazar, Ilenič, Turnbull, Owusu, Cufre Midfielders: Shore, Ledezma, Sands, Parks, Jasson, Perea, Haak, Moralez, Carrizo, Rodríguez Forwards: O'Toole, Magno, Martínez, Bakrar, Fernández, Denis, Pellegrini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/3/23 Inter Miami 1-1 NYCFC MLS 18/10/22 NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami MLS 14/8/22 NYCFC 3-0 Inter Miami MLS 24/7/22 Inter Miami 3-2 NYCFC MLS 30/10/21 NYCFC 2-0 Inter Miami MLS

