Inter Miami soccer tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

It's been a landmark stretch for Inter Miami. After claiming the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024, the club went all the way in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final to lift their first-ever MLS Cup, with Lionel Messi named MVP of the run. They enter 2026 as defending champions, and as the inaugural tenants of their brand-new, purpose-built home, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park.

Don't miss out on your chance of seeing the pink posse in action. Let GOAL give you all the vital Inter Miami ticket information you need, including where you can purchase them and how much they will cost.

What are the upcoming Inter Miami 2026 fixtures?

Date & Time Fixture Venue Tickets Wed, Aug 5, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs Atlético de San Luis (Leagues Cup) Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sat, Aug 8, 2026, 8:00pm ET Inter Miami vs CF Monterrey (Leagues Cup) Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Wed, Aug 12, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs Club León (Leagues Cup) Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sat, Aug 15, 2026, 8:30pm ET Nashville SC vs Inter Miami GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN Tickets Wed, Aug 19, 2026, 7:30pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Subaru Park, Chester, PA Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sat, Aug 29, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs CF Montréal Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sat, Sep 5, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs Atlanta United FC Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Wed, Sep 9, 2026, 8:30pm ET Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Tickets Sat, Sep 12, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sun, Sep 20, 2026, 7:00pm ET Inter Miami vs San Diego FC Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sun, Sep 27, 2026, 7:00pm ET Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, OH Tickets Sat, Oct 10, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs D.C. United Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Wed, Oct 14, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs New York City FC Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sat, Oct 17, 2026, 7:30pm ET Atlanta United FC vs Inter Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Tickets Sat, Oct 24, 2026, 5:30pm ET Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ Tickets Wed, Oct 28, 2026, 7:30pm ET Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets Sun, Nov 1, 2026, 6:00pm ET New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Tickets Sat, Nov 7, 2026, 4:00pm ET Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC (Regular Season Finale) Nu Stadium, Miami Tickets

Kick-off times are listed in Eastern Time and are subject to change ahead of broadcast confirmation, always double-check on the club's official site or your ticket provider closer to matchday.

How to buy Inter Miami tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Inter Miami matches, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

To purchase official Inter Miami tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official MLS site or to access the ticket portal on the club's official site.

Obviously, demand for tickets is usually high, especially now that the club is settled into its new permanent home and enters the season as defending MLS Cup champions, so if games are sold out via official routes or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub, with tickets from $36.

How much are Inter Miami tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Inter Miami tickets through official routes, the club has advertised season-ticket pricing as low as $40 per match for early sign-ups at Nu Stadium, though single-match pricing varies significantly by opponent, seating tier, and how far in advance you buy, always check the club's official ticket portal for current match-by-match pricing, as it can change through the season, particularly for high-demand fixtures or if Inter Miami progress deep into the playoffs.

The price fluctuates depending on where you sit in the stadium, and away-fixture pricing depends on the host club's own policies.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from $36 upwards.

What to expect from Inter Miami in 2026?

Inter Miami have only been playing in MLS since the start of the 2020 season, but they've already become one of the league's biggest draws. They burst onto the scene with the celebrity backing of David Beckham and have gone from strength to strength. Numerous stellar names have donned the now-famous pink jersey, none more so than Lionel Messi.

Messi's 2025 season was one for the history books; he won the MLS Golden Boot, secured back-to-back MVP awards, and was named MVP of Inter Miami's title-winning MLS Cup 2025 run. The Argentine signed a three-year contract extension in late 2025 to remain with the club into 2028, cementing his commitment to the franchise's new era at Nu Stadium. He'll turn 39 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but shows no signs of slowing down, as well as Messi, the current squad also features the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Reguilón and Germán Berterame, while club stalwarts Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are both set to retire at the end of the season.

It's been a season of change off the pitch too: long-time head coach Javier Mascherano departed in April 2026, with Guillermo Hoyos taking over the reins.

Average attendances have climbed steadily every year since Inter Miami's founding, and the move into the new, larger Nu Stadium, which opened to a sellout crowd of 26,700 for the visit of Austin FC on April 4, 2026, has only intensified demand. Expect the atmosphere to be bursting at the seams for marquee fixtures, especially with the club chasing back-to-back MLS Cup glory.

History of Nu Stadium

Nu Stadium is Inter Miami's new soccer-specific home at Miami Freedom Park, a 131-acre entertainment and community development located near Miami International Airport. The stadium opened on April 4, 2026, with Inter Miami's first MLS home match there ending in a 2-2 draw against Austin FC, marking the end of the club's multi-year spell at the interim Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Designed as a 25,000-seat, multi-purpose venue (with reported capacity for larger events closer to 26,700), Nu Stadium features a 360-degree open-air concourse with panoramic views of downtown Miami, a unified single-tier seating bowl designed to maximize atmosphere, and what's billed as the longest bar in MLS. The stadium is named for Nu, a digital financial services company, under a multiyear naming-rights partnership announced in March 2026.