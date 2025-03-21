How to watch Illinois vs Xavier NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Xavier NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini are ready to battle with the No. 11 Xavier Musketeers to begin the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

The Fighting Illini are currently 8-3 in non-conference competition and 13-9 in Big Ten action. Illinois leads the Big Ten in gaining with an average of 83.8 points each game and a field goal percentage of 45.0%.

Xavier, averaging a 13-8 mark against Big East competitors, leads in transition, dominating the league and averaging 15.2 fast break points every game.

Illinois scores 83.8 points per game, 12.6 more than Xavier's average of 71.2 points, showing their offensive prowess. Xavier, on the other hand, has been effective offensively, hitting 46.9% from the field, 4.7 points of percentage higher compared to the 42.2% hitting Illinois has compelled its opponents to shoot this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Xavier Musketeers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Xavier Musketeers: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will face the Xavier Musketeers in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on March 21, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Xavier Musketeers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Xavier Musketeers live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Kasparas Jakucionis averages 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds each game.

Will Riley has averaged 15.4 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds with a shooting rate of 48.8% in his previous ten games.

Xavier Musketeers team news

Ryan Conwell averages 16.7 points every game and makes 3.0 three-pointers a game, completing 41.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

Zach Freemantle has averaged 18.7 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds.

Illinois Fighting Illini and Xavier Musketeers head-to-head record

Xavier is slightly ahead of Illinois in their past three head-to-head games, having won two of them. In their most recent meeting in 2018, Xavier demonstrated their offensive prowess by winning 83-74.

However, Illinois has shown that they can compete in close games, as seen by their 65-62 victory in 2005. Xavier won 65-59 in the 2006 game, which was another close contest.

This NCAA Tournament encounter may follow an identical pattern, including both teams competing in a low-scoring, hard-fought match, given their competitive past.

Although Xavier may have an advantage because of their great shooting and fast-break offense, Illinois' depth in scoring and capacity to withstand defensive pressure may allow them to win. Anticipate a fight that is back and forth with swings in momentum, where the winner will probably be determined by clutch efforts.

Date Results November 21, 2018 Xavier 83-74 Illinois December 29, 2006 Xavier 65-59 Illinois December 3, 2005 Illinois 65-62 Xavier

More NBA news and coverage