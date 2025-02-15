How to watch Illinois vs Michigan State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois vs Michigan State NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans to start a highly anticipated NCAAM action on February 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Illinois has a strong offense; on average, they score 85.1 points a game, which is a lot more than Michigan State's 79.3 average.

However, the Spartans are more formidable defensively, giving up just 67.6 points each game as opposed to Illinois' 71.3.

The Spartans have a little advantage against Illinois in terms of shooting accuracy, as they shoot 46.6% of their field goals compared to 45.1%.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will square off against the Michigan State Spartans in a thrilling NCAAM battle on February 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at State Farm Center, in Champaign, Illinois.

Date February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan State Spartans] live on:

TV channel: Fox

Fox Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan State Spartans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Kasparas Jakucionis averages 16.0 points per game and shoots an impressive 47.5% from his attempts and 83.3% from his free-throw line.

Tomislav Ivisic scores 8.6 rebounds every game, with 1.9 coming from offense and 6.6 coming from defense.

Kylan Boswell's 1.2 steals per game bring defensive pressure and impact both ends.

Michigan State Spartans team news

Jaden Akins averages 13.4 points per game, shoots 42.3% from the field, and makes an amazing 85.7% of his free throws.

Jaxon Kohler grabs 7.8 rebounds a game, 2.5 of which are on the offensive side and 5.2 on the defensive side.

Jeremy Fears averages 6.0 assists per game and 2.0 turnovers during 23.6 minutes of action.

Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan State Spartans head-to-head record

The past five meetings between Michigan State and Illinois have been competitive, with Michigan State winning the last two meetings while Illinois has won three of them. Michigan State defeated Illinois 80-78 in their most recent matchup on the nineteenth of January 2025, demonstrating their ability to win close games. However, Illinois has proven resilient in previous games, winning three in a row from 2022 to the beginning of 2024. Given that Michigan State has a formidable defense (allowing 67.6 points per game) and Illinois has a potent offense (85.1 points per game), the outcome of this game may depend on Illinois' ability to overcome Michigan State's defensive scheme. Michigan State may have the advantage if their recent winning streak continues due to their efficiency and discipline on defense, but Illinois may take back control of the series if their scoring power sets the pace.

Date Results Jan 19, 2025 Michigan State 80-78 Illinois Feb 11, 2024 Michigan State 88-80 Illinois Jan 12, 2024 Illinois 71-68 Michigan State Jan 14, 2023 Illinois 75-66 Michigan State Feb 19, 2022 Illinois 79-74 Michigan State

