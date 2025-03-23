How to watch today's Illinois Fighting Illini vs Kentucky Wildcats basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Illinois Fighting vs Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The sixth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini (22-12) and third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats (23-11) clash in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Fiserv Forum, each vying for a coveted spot in the Sweet 16.

Illinois made a statement in the opening round on Friday night, cruising past No. 11 seed Xavier 86-73.

Kentucky, meanwhile, got its tournament campaign off to a strong start, pulling away in the second half for a 76-57 victory over 14th-seeded Troy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. the Kentucky Wildcats basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Illini and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs Kentucky Wildcats basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illini and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

Last time out against Xavier, Will Riley led the charge with 22 points, while Tomislav Ivisic recorded a double-double, tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kasparas Jakucionis also played a pivotal role, chipping in 16 points and dishing out 10 assists. The Fighting Illini boast one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation, ranking 11th in scoring at 83.8 points per game. Their dominance on the glass has also been a key factor, as they sit seventh nationally in rebounding percentage. Jakucionis has been the engine of the team, leading in both points (15 per game) and assists (4.8 per contest), while Ivisic provides a strong inside presence, averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Against Troy, Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 20 points, adding eight rebounds and six assists to his stat line. Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, and Brandon Garrison each contributed 13 points, while Amari Williams controlled the boards with 13 rebounds. The Wildcats, known for their balanced attack and physical play, will look to build on their first-round momentum as they aim to punch their ticket to the next round.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage