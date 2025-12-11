Sean Dyche's Nottingham Forest side travel to the Netherlands to face FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard on Thursday night. Kickoff is 12:45 EST in the USA.

Both teams endured domestic setbacks at the weekend. Forest lost at Everton in the English Premier League and Utrecht settled for a point against FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

After winning three games on the bounce in November, scoring exactly three goals in wins over Leeds, Liverpool and Malmo, Forest have lost two of their last three in the EPL, including a 3-0 reverse against Dyche's former side Everton at the weekend.

Forest have picked up eight points from their first five League Phase fixtures (W2 D2 L1) and sit 16th in the 36-team standings, two points behind the top seven and four points behind top spot with games against Utrecht, Braga and Ferencvaros coming up.

Utrecht are one of five teams in this season’s competition still to register a win. They've got four defeats and a draw from five outings.

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Europa League - Europa League Stadion Galgenwaard

Team news & squads

FC Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Jans Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Utrecht team news

Utrecht will be without injured midfielder Davy van den Berg, while Victor Jensen, Noah Ohio, Emirhan Demircan and Kolbeinn Finnsson are all ineligible.

Barkas Vasileios is available to start in between the sticks after missing the last Europa League game through suspension. Souffian El Karouani could stat at left-back after getting valuable minutes against Twente.

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller has scored just one goal in 19 appearances for Utrecht this season.

Nottingham Forest team news

Ola Aina, Douglas Luiz, Taiwo Awoniyi (all thigh), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Chris Wood and Angus Gunn (both knee) all remain sideined. Gunn and Awoniyi are also ineligible along with Omari Hutchinson and Jair Cunha.

Nicolas Dominguez could play alongside Ibrahim Sangare in central midfield after Ryan Yates picked up a knock.

Key the 23-year-old Brazilian defender Murillo has missed Forest’s last three games and is a doubt for Thursday.

