How to watch today's Patriots vs Colts game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Patriots against the Colts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NFL is headed back to Germany, although this time around it won't be a match between two potential playoff teams as the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and New England Patriots (2-7) lock horns in Frankfurt to wrap up the 2023 International Series.

Colts @ Patriots | Sun Nov 19 | 9:30 ET

The Patriots’ nightmare season continues after falling to the Washington Commanders 20-17 in Week 9. They have the worst record in the AFC, and one team above of them in the standings, the Las Vegas Raiders, have already fired their head coach.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots consider doing the same with legendary head coach Bill Belichick after the season if the team finishes under .500 again.

After facing a three-game losing streak, the Colts bounced back with a much-needed 27-13 win against the Panthers on the road last Sunday and will look to carry the momentum into Week 10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Patriots vs Colts: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kick-off time 9:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. CT/ 6:30 a.m. PT Venue Deutsche Bank Park Location Frankfurt, Germany

How to watch Patriots vs Colts on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, which you can stream on NFL+, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, or YouTube TV.

Watch

Network: NFL Network

NFL Network Time: Coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analysis), Stacey Dales (sideline) and Sara Walsh (sideline)

Listen Live

National: Westwood One Sports

Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Mike Golic (sideline)

Local: Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Rhone Island

Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Rhone Island English- Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)

Patriots & Colts rosters & injury reports

New England Patriots team news

The New England Patriots will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as he will be staying behind as a “mental reset” following his benching in the Week 9 loss against the Washington Commanders.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but has traveled to Germany. Eight members of the active roster were limited, including rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas, who has been added due to an ankle issue.

Players Offense DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Vederian Lowe, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott Defense Deatrich Wise Jr., Sam Roberts, Davon Godchaux, Sam Roberts, Christian Barmore, Keion White, Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Chris Board, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson Sr., Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade, J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Alex Austin, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Brenden Schooler, Jalen Mills Special Teams Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Jabrill Peppers, Demario Douglas, Ty Montgomery II, Myles Bryant, Joe Cardona

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts conducted a walkthrough and projected six as non-participants, including wide receiver Josh Downs, tight-end Drew Ogletree, cornerback JuJu Brents, cornerback Tony Brown (concussion), left back Zaire Franklin, and Braden Smith (hip, wrist).

Players Offense Michael Pittman Jr., Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson, Will Fries, Josh Sills, Blake Freeland, Braden Smith, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon Defense Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin, DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land, Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone, JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed, Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr Special Teams Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

Patriots vs Colts Head-to-head record

Date Match score 11/6/2022 Patriots 26-3 Colts 12/18/2021 Colts 27-17 Patriots 10/4/2018 Patriots 38-24 Colts 10/18/2015 Colts 27-34 Patriots 1/18/2015 Patriots 45-7 Colts

