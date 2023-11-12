How to watch today's Patriots vs Colts game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

The NFL is headed back to Germany, although this time around it won't be a match between two potential playoff teams as the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and New England Patriots (2-7) lock horns in Frankfurt to wrap up the 2023 International Series.
The Patriots’ nightmare season continues after falling to the Washington Commanders 20-17 in Week 9. They have the worst record in the AFC, and one team above of them in the standings, the Las Vegas Raiders, have already fired their head coach.
It wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots consider doing the same with legendary head coach Bill Belichick after the season if the team finishes under .500 again.
After facing a three-game losing streak, the Colts bounced back with a much-needed 27-13 win against the Panthers on the road last Sunday and will look to carry the momentum into Week 10.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Patriots vs Colts: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 12, 2023
|Kick-off time
|9:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. CT/ 6:30 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Deutsche Bank Park
|Location
|Frankfurt, Germany
How to watch Patriots vs Colts on TV, stream live online & listen on radio
The New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, which you can stream on NFL+, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, or YouTube TV.
One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliates (where available), and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.
It will get you every Monday Night Football game on ESPN and ABC (available on Sling with ESPN3), plus the five international series games (and the Week 16 game) airing on NFL Network. You can also punch up your subscription with add-ons and extra channels. For instance, NFL RedZone is a premium channel that will cost you either an extra $10/month with Sling Blue ($30/month) or $15/month with Sling Orange + Blue ($45/month).
Watch
- Network: NFL Network
- Time: Coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET
Broadcast Crew: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analysis), Stacey Dales (sideline) and Sara Walsh (sideline)
Listen Live
- National: Westwood One Sports
Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Mike Golic (sideline)
- Local: Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Rhone Island
English- Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)
Patriots & Colts rosters & injury reports
New England Patriots team news
The New England Patriots will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as he will be staying behind as a “mental reset” following his benching in the Week 9 loss against the Washington Commanders.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but has traveled to Germany. Eight members of the active roster were limited, including rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas, who has been added due to an ankle issue.
|Players
|Offense
DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Vederian Lowe, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott
|Defense
Deatrich Wise Jr., Sam Roberts, Davon Godchaux, Sam Roberts, Christian Barmore, Keion White, Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Chris Board, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson Sr., Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade, J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Alex Austin, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Brenden Schooler, Jalen Mills
|Special Teams
Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Jabrill Peppers, Demario Douglas, Ty Montgomery II, Myles Bryant, Joe Cardona
Indianapolis Colts team news
The Colts conducted a walkthrough and projected six as non-participants, including wide receiver Josh Downs, tight-end Drew Ogletree, cornerback JuJu Brents, cornerback Tony Brown (concussion), left back Zaire Franklin, and Braden Smith (hip, wrist).
|Players
|Offense
Michael Pittman Jr., Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson, Will Fries, Josh Sills, Blake Freeland, Braden Smith, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
|Defense
Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin, DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land, Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone, JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed, Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr
|Special Teams
Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
Patriots vs Colts Head-to-head record
|Date
|Match score
|11/6/2022
|Patriots 26-3 Colts
|12/18/2021
|Colts 27-17 Patriots
|10/4/2018
|Patriots 38-24 Colts
|10/18/2015
|Colts 27-34 Patriots
|1/18/2015
|Patriots 45-7 Colts