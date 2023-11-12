How to watch today's Steelers vs Packers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Two of the NFL's most storied franchises will square off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action. With playoff seeding on the line for Pittsburgh, and every game being a must-win for the Packers here on out, it will be an intriguing matchup.
It was far from pretty, but the Steelers continue to find ways to win under Mike Tomlin, beating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in a Thursday Night Football clash that came down to the final plays of the game.
The hosts' have now won three out of their last four games despite working with what has been a very inconsistent offense. The Packers, meanwhile, were able to end their four-game losing streak by beating the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams 20-3 at home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Steelers vs Packers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 12, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Acrisure Stadium
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Steelers vs Packers on TV & stream live online
The Steelers vs Packers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Packers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Steelers vs Packers on radio
Listen live as the Steelers take on the Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10.
Listen Live
- National: Sports USA Radio
Broadcast Crew: Josh Appel (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (analyst)
- Local:
- Packers Radio Network: 97.3 FM The Game Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Wayne Lerrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst)
Steelers Radio Network: - WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline reporter) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter)
Steelers and Packers rosters & injury reports
Pittsburgh Steelers team news
Coming off a short week, the Steelers surely used the extra days off to prepare for the Packers after the Titans win. And there's a piece of positive news for the hosts' defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick is making good progress on his recovery from a hamstring issue, although he is unlikely to play on Sunday versus the Packers. Left-tackle Montavius Adams left the Titans game early on Thursday with an ankle injury that forced him out of the rest of the contest.
|Players
|Offense
Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Allen Robinson II, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph
|Defense
Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley
|Special Teams
Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III
Green Bay Packers team newsThe Packers are dealing with some injured players, having started their practice week without cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), guard Jon Runyan (neck), linebacker Quay Walker (groin), and tackle Yosh Nijman (back). On the positive side, wide receiver Christian Watson passed concussion evaluations and was “full go” at Wednesday’s practice.
|Players
|Offense
Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson
|Defense
Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt
|Special Teams
Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech
Steelers vs Packers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/4/21
|Packers 27-17 Steelers
|8/17/18
|Packers 51-34 Steelers
|11/27/17
|Steelers 31-28 Packers
|8/23/15
|Steelers 21-19 Packers
|12/23/13
|Packers 31-38 Steelers