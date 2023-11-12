How to watch today's Steelers vs Packers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Steelers against the Packers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of the NFL's most storied franchises will square off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-5) in NFL Week 10 action. With playoff seeding on the line for Pittsburgh, and every game being a must-win for the Packers here on out, it will be an intriguing matchup.

Packers @ Steelers | Sun Nov 12 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

It was far from pretty, but the Steelers continue to find ways to win under Mike Tomlin, beating the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in a Thursday Night Football clash that came down to the final plays of the game.

The hosts' have now won three out of their last four games despite working with what has been a very inconsistent offense. The Packers, meanwhile, were able to end their four-game losing streak by beating the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams 20-3 at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Steelers vs Packers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Steelers vs Packers on TV & stream live online

The Steelers vs Packers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Packers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Packers @ Steelers | Sun Nov 12 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Steelers vs Packers on radio

Listen live as the Steelers take on the Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10.

Listen Live

National: Sports USA Radio

Broadcast Crew: Josh Appel (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (analyst)

Local:

Packers Radio Network: 97.3 FM The Game Flagship Station

97.3 FM The Game Broadcast Crew: Wayne Lerrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst)

Steelers Radio Network: - WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline reporter) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter)

Steelers and Packers rosters & injury reports

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Coming off a short week, the Steelers surely used the extra days off to prepare for the Packers after the Titans win. And there's a piece of positive news for the hosts' defense, Minkah Fitzpatrick is making good progress on his recovery from a hamstring issue, although he is unlikely to play on Sunday versus the Packers. Left-tackle Montavius Adams left the Titans game early on Thursday with an ankle injury that forced him out of the rest of the contest.

Players Offense Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Allen Robinson II, George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph Defense Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley Special Teams Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III