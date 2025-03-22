How to watch today's Texas vs William & Mary Tribe NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs William & Mary Tribe NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

March Madness gets underway for Texas late Saturday night as the top-seeded Longhorns (31-3) open their NCAA Tournament campaign at Moody Center against William & Mary (16-18).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs William & Mary Tribe NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs William & Mary Tribe: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Tribe will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs William & Mary Tribe on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Tribe on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Texas is Madison Booker, who averages 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Taylor Jones anchors the paint with 7.0 rebounds per contest, while Rori Harmon orchestrates the offense, dishing out 5.9 assists per game and leading the team in steals (2.2 per game). Jordan Lee provides an outside threat, hitting 0.9 three-pointers per game, while Jones is also the team's top rim protector with 1.8 blocks per contest.

William & Mary Tribe news & key performers

For William & Mary, Bella Nascimento leads the way offensively, putting up 16.5 points per game while also pacing the team in steals (1.6 per game). Cassidy Geddes adds 9.6 points per contest, and Natalie Fox controls the glass with 4.5 rebounds per game. With Texas aiming to assert its dominance and William & Mary embracing the underdog role, Saturday's clash sets up an intriguing battle between a tournament heavyweight and a potential Cinderella story.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage