How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Murray State Racers NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa Hawkeyes versus Murray State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

In a highly anticipated first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 11 Murray State Racers (25-7) will face the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-10) on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Murray State is entering the tournament on a high, boasting a program-record 25 wins and riding a 10-game winning streak, just one shy of tying the school’s all-time streak of 11 set in 2009. The Racers clinched the Missouri Valley Conference title with a dominant 83-62 victory over Belmont in the championship game on Sunday.

Iowa, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from a narrow 60-59 loss to Ohio State. Despite the loss, the Hawkeyes have been impressive recently, winning five of their last seven games, including victories over Quad 1 teams. They have been especially dominant in recent wins, with their last six victories all coming by double digits. Iowa is also 10-3 when Lucy Olsen records six or more assists, with Olsen contributing 14 points and seven assists in the Ohio State game.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Murray State Racers: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes and the Racers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Lloyd Noble Center Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Murray State Racers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hawkeyes and the Racers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

Iowa has been relatively efficient from beyond the arc this season, knocking down an average of 7.3 three-pointers per game—just slightly above the 6.4 treys that Murray State typically allows. Meanwhile, the Racers’ high-powered offence has been a force to be reckoned with, outpacing Iowa's defensive efforts by a significant margin. Murray State is putting up 87.7 points per contest, a staggering 22.6 points more than the 65.1 per game the Hawkeyes typically surrender to opponents.

Leading the charge for Iowa is Lucy Olsen, who has been a key offensive weapon, averaging 18 points along with 4.9 assists per game. Sydney Affolter, meanwhile, has been a steady contributor from long range, averaging two made three-pointers per contest over her last 10 outings.

Murray State Racers news & key performers

Murray State's offensive firepower is led by senior Katelyn Young, a 6ft 1in forward who is averaging 22.2 points per game. Young is also contributing 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Her stellar performance in the MVC Tournament Final, where she scored 34 points to lead the Racers to victory over Belmont, earned her a place in NCAA history as she became just the 17th player to surpass 3,000 career points.

Right behind Young in the scoring department is sophomore guard Halli Poock, who adds 17.1 points per game, along with 4.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds. Also contributing significantly to the scoring load are guards Haven Ford, who is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Ava Learn, who leads the team in rebounding with 9.7 boards per game, in addition to scoring 13.9 points. However, after this quartet, the scoring drops off significantly. The fifth starter, Briley Pena, contributes a modest 6.5 points per game.

