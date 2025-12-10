Sturm Graz vs Red Star Belgrade on TV: Kickoff time & streaming options in the USA
On match day 6 of the Europa League group stage, Sturm Graz will face Red Star Belgrade. Kick-off for the match between the Austrians and the Serbs is at 12:45 EST in the USA.
In this article, Goal tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.
Who is showing/broadcasting Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade live on free-to-air television and livestream today?
There are several TV and live stream options to watch this Europa League clash in the USA.
Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Kick-off time
Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Line-ups
Sturm Graz vs FK Crvena Zvezda Probable lineups
Injuries and Suspended players
Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Form
- Goal Scored (Conceded)
- 6/9
- Games over 2.5 goals
- 4/5
- Both teams scored
- 4/5
- Goal Scored (Conceded)
- 8/5
- Games over 2.5 goals
- 2/5
- Both teams scored
- 1/5
Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Head-to-head record
- Games over 2.5 goals
- 0/1
- Both teams scored
- 1/1
Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: The tables
Stream anywhere in the world with VPN
If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN
allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.
Useful links