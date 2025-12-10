This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoSturm Graz
Merkur-Arena
team-logoFK Crvena Zvezda
James Freemantle

Watch Sturm Graz vs Red Star Belgrade live on free-to-air TV: Who is broadcasting the Europa League in the United States?

Sturm Graz vs Red Star Belgrade on TV: Kickoff time & streaming options in the USA

On match day 6 of the Europa League group stage, Sturm Graz will face Red Star Belgrade. Kick-off for the match between the Austrians and the Serbs is at 12:45 EST in the USA. 

In this article, Goal tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.

Who is showing/broadcasting Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade live on free-to-air television and livestream today?

There are several TV and live stream options to watch this Europa League clash in the USA. 

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Europa League
Merkur-Arena
Europa League
Sturm Graz crest
Sturm Graz
SGR
FK Crvena Zvezda crest
FK Crvena Zvezda
ZVE

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Line-ups

Sturm Graz vs FK Crvena Zvezda Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Saeumel

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Milojevic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Form

SGR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ZVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Head-to-head record

SGR

Last match

ZVE

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: The tables

