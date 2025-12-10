On match day 6 of the Europa League group stage, Sturm Graz will face Red Star Belgrade. Kick-off for the match between the Austrians and the Serbs is at 12:45 EST in the USA.

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Kick-off time

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Line-ups

Sturm Graz vs FK Crvena Zvezda Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Saeumel Probable lineup Substitutes Manager V. Milojevic

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Form

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: Head-to-head record

SGR Last match ZVE 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Sturm Graz 1 - 1 FK Crvena Zvezda 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Sturm Graz vs. Red Star Belgrade: The tables

