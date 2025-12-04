How to watch Juventus vs Napoli Serie A game: Livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This page contains affiliate links. When you sign up for a subscription through these links, we will receive a commission.

The main attraction of the fourteenth day of Serie A is undoubtedly the clash between Napoli and Juventus, which kicks off at 14:45 EST on Sunday, 7 December.

The great former Luciano Spalletti, protagonist in 2022/2023 thanks to the Scudetto victory that had been missing for 33 years in the shadow of Vesuvius, returns for the first time in his career to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium as an opponent after sitting on the Azzurri bench for two seasons.

The reunion between the coach and Conte's team will see crucial points up for grabs in the battle at the top, with the Bianconeri needing to avoid any slip-ups to close the gap on the leaders and keep in touch with the Italian champions, Milan, Inter and Roma.

Below is all the information on Napoli v Juve, including the TV channel showing the match and where to watch it via live streaming in the USA.

How to watch Napoli v Juventus live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the channel CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Napoli v Juventus: kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli vs Juventus will be played on Sunday, 7 December 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 14:45 EST in the USA.

Team news and line-ups

Napoli team news

Napoli are severely depleted in midfield: after Anguissa, De Bruyne and Gilmour, Lobotka is also out again, missing the match against Juve due to a muscle problem. Gutierrez, Lukaku and Meret are also still sidelined with injuries.

Juventus team news

Juve also has some important absences: Gatti and Vlahovic have undergone surgery, while Bremer, Milik, Perin, Pinsoglio and Rugani are also sidelined.

Form

After the break, Napoli were a different team, winning four consecutive matches in the league, Champions League and Coppa Italia: they beat Atalanta, Qarabag, Roma and, albeit on penalties, Cagliari.

Juventus, on the other hand, have not lost since Spalletti's arrival: four wins and three draws in seven matches, including their last three consecutive victories against Bodo/Glimt, Cagliari and Udinese.

Matches between the two teams

There have been 184 previous matches between Napoli and Juve, spread across six competitions: so far, the balance is in favour of the Old Lady, who has won 85 times compared to 48 wins for the Azzurri. There have been 51 draws.

Standings

At the dawn of the 14th matchday of Serie A, Napoli are joint top of the table with Milan on 28 points, while Juventus are seventh on 23 points.

