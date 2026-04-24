Mainz will look to capitalise on a potential hangover for newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as they seek a second successive top-half finish.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga MEWA Arena

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich will kick off on 25 Apr 2026 at 09:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Match preview

After their UEFA Conference League run ended at the quarter-final stage, Mainz can focus on Bundesliga business. They've lost just one of their last eight league games (W3, D4). There’s still room for improvement as far as their home form goes, though, as their 17 home points this term is a tally better than only the league’s bottom two.

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Thanks to a workmanlike 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in their DFB-Pokal semi-final, Bayern Munich are still dreaming of the treble. The newly-crowned champions of Germany are also in the Champions League semi-finals, where they'll meet holders PSG. If Vincent Kompany's side win their four remaining league games, they would equal their own record for most points picked up in a Bundesliga campaign (91).

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Key facts

Mainz have won four of their last five Bundesliga home games against Bayern, the most any side has managed against Bayern since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Bayern have scored in both halves of 23 of their 30 Bundesliga matches this term.

Jae-Sung Lee remains out for Mainz, while Bayern are without attacking duo Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: