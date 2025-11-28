Juventus vs Udinese Coppa Italia game on CBS Sports Network: Livestream, TV channels, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Italian soccer correspondent Michael Di Chiaro for GOAL Italy

Juventus' Coppa Italia campaign begins. The Bianconeri make their debut on the national cup stage by hosting Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The team currently coached by Luciano Spalletti has automatically earned a place in the round of 16 of Italy's second most important trophy thanks to their fourth-place finish in last season's championship,

The Friulians, on the other hand, have already had to overcome two rounds to secure the chance to challenge Juventus in the knockout stage at the Allianz Stadium. Kosta Runjaic's team eliminated Carrarese in the round of 32, beating the Serie B side 2-0, while in the round of 16 they narrowly defeated Palermo 2-1.

The Coppa Italia draw has already been decided, with the winner of Juventus-Udinese facing the winner of the match between Atalanta and Genoa. In the event of a draw at the Allianz Stadium, the match will proceed directly to penalties, given the elimination of extra time in recent years. If Juve were to progress, they would play the quarter-finals away, in the event of a tie with Atalanta, or at home if Genoa were to progress. Udinese would also play the quarter-finals away if Atalanta were to qualify, but if Genoa were to progress, the Friulians would have home advantage.

On GOAL, you can find all the information about Juventus-Udinese in the Coppa Italia, from the line-ups and the latest news on who is playing to how to watch the match live on TV and streaming.

How to watch Juventus-Udinese live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the channel CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

In Italy, the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Udinese will be broadcast free-to-air on Mediaset networks on Wednesday evening. To watch the Coppa Italia round of 16 on television, simply select channel number 6 on digital terrestrial television, namely Italia 1.

For live streaming, simply visit the Sport Mediaset or Mediaset Infinity websites, or the latter's app, which will broadcast Juventus-Udinese live from 9 p.m., with pre-match coverage scheduled for 8 p.m.

Juventus v Udinese: kick-off time

The Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Juventus and Udinese will be played on Tuesday 2 December at 9pm local time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. In the USA, that is 15:00 EST and 12:00 PST.

The match will be a single-leg tie and, in the event of a draw after 90 minutes, penalties will be taken immediately, with no extra time.

Team news and line-ups

Juventus news

Ahead of their preceding match against Cagliari, Juventus welcomed back both Federico Gatti (who missed the Bodo/Glimt match due to flu) and Dusan Vlahovic, who suffered a muscle injury during the pre-match warm-up in Norway. However, the Serbian striker has recovered from the problem and is back at Spalletti's disposal. As for those still unavailable, four players remain sidelined after the recent returns of Kelly and Cabal: third goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, defenders Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani, and striker Arkadiusz Milik. Juventus are aiming to improve on last season's Coppa Italia run: after eliminating Cagliari in the round of 16, the Bianconeri were sensationally knocked out in the quarter-finals on penalties by Empoli.

News about Udinese

As for Udinese, the Friulians have just lost one of their defensive stalwarts to injury: a hamstring injury will keep him sidelined for several weeks. In the last edition of the Coppa Italia, Udinese were knocked out in the round of 16: after eliminating Avellino and Salernitana in the first two rounds, the Friuli-based side succumbed to Inter.

Form

Juventus have not won in the league since 1 November away to Cremonese: since then, they have drawn twice against Torino and Fiorentina. However, the Bianconeri have just secured their first Champions League victory, beating Bodo/Glimt 3-2.

Udinese, after a good start to the season, are going through a rough patch in the league: the Friulians are coming off two consecutive defeats in Serie A: 2-0 against Roma and 0-3 against Bologna.

Matches between the two teams

The Coppa Italia match will be the 111th official fixture between Juventus and Udinese: the Old Lady has triumphed on 75 occasions, while the Friulians have won 14 times. On 22 occasions, however, the match ended in a draw. Juve have won seven of the last eight encounters: the only match they did not win was on 12 February 2024, when Udinese won 1-0 in Turin. That remains, to date, the Friulians' last victory.

Standings

In the Serie A championship, Juventus is currently seventh in the standings with 20 points, while Udinese is tenth with 15 points.