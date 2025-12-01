Inter Milan vs Venezia Coppa Italia game on CBS Sports Network: Livestream, TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Italy

This article was originally written and published on GOAL Italy.

It's Inter's moment in the Coppa Italia. We've reached the round of 16, with Cristian Chivu's team taking to the pitch for the first time in the 2025-2026 edition of the tournament, alongside the other top teams that qualified directly for this stage thanks to their position in last season's Serie A. They face the only team not from the top flight, Venezia.

The team from the lagoon, relegated last season, made it through the preliminary rounds by beating Mantova first and then Verona, thus earning access to the round of 16 and a tie at San Siro. While Chivu's team is coming off a match against Pisa, Giovanni Stroppa's team is in the thick of a promotion battle, with 25 points and three wins in a row, the last of which came at the weekend against Mantova.

With the draw already decided, the winner of Inter vs Venezia will face the winner of Roma vs Torino. In the event of a draw at the Meazza, there will be a penalty shootout. If Inter progress, they will host Roma or Torino at San Siro in the quarter-finals, while if the Venetian side progress, they will visit Roma or Torino as they are 'lower ranked' (in Serie B compared to the top flight).

On GOAL, you can find all the information about Inter vs Venezia in the Coppa Italia, from the line-ups and the latest on who is playing to how to watch the match live on television and streaming, unencrypted and free for everyone.

How to watch Inter vs Venezia live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States, the game will be available to watch live on the CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. CBS Sports Network is also available to stream live via fubo.

In Italy the Coppa Italia match between Inter and Venezia will be broadcast free-to-air on Mediaset networks on Wednesday evening. To watch the Coppa Italia round of 16 on television, simply select channel number 6 on digital terrestrial television, namely Italia 1.

For live streaming, simply visit the Sport Mediaset or Mediaset Infinity websites, or the Mediaset Infinity app, which will broadcast Inter vs Venezia live from 9 p.m. (local time), with pre-match coverage scheduled for 8 p.m.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

Inter vs Venezia kick-off time

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming

The Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Inter and Venezia will be played on Wednesday 3 December at 3pm ET or 12 noon PT. The match will be a single-leg tie and, in the event of a draw after 90 minutes, penalties will be taken immediately, with no extra time.

Team news and line-ups

Inter vs Venezia Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Chivu Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Stroppa

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter news

Inter have lost two consecutive matches against Milan and Atletico Madrid, which were crucial for the season. However, given their excellent run since their last defeat in the Derby d'Italia, these losses have not caused any serious problems for the Milanese team in the standings. They are still among the favourites to reach the Champions League round of 16 without going through the play-offs and are in the thick of the Scudetto race. Thus, with the success of their last official match against Pisa, they are once again just one point behind the leaders, thanks in part to the defeat of Roma, who have been overtaken by Napoli and Milan.

On paper, Inter's squad is the best in Serie A, capable of competing on multiple fronts: they will be among the favourites for the final victory.

Venezia news

After being relegated to Serie B, the Venice-based team is among the favourites for an immediate return to Serie A. Over the summer, the right mix of experienced and young players was created, but above all, an expert in promotions such as Stroppa, who was on the Cremonese bench last season, was appointed head coach.

With the second-best attack in Serie B, Venezia can count on several players capable of finding the net, rather than relying on a single striker in times of need (the top scorers are Yeboah and Adorante, with four goals each).

Form

After narrowly losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, suffering their first defeat in European competition, and then again after the derby against Milan, Chivu's team took to the field against Pisa for the 13th round of Serie A. A brace from Lautaro Martinez, now Serie A's top scorer, allowed Chivu's team to forget the derby defeat caused by Christian Pulisic's goal and the loss against the Colchoneros.

Stroppa's team has won its last three Serie B matches, including the one against Mantova on 29 November. The 3-0 victory was never in doubt for the Lagunari, with Hainaut and Adorante scoring the three goals.

Inter have won most of their matches against Venezia. Previous encounters between the two sides have largely favoured the Milanese team, with 23 wins to the Venetians' seven. Six draws complete the picture of recent matches.

Inter have won six of the last seven matches played, with the Venetians' last victory coming way back in 1999. Sixteen years ago was a lucky year for Venezia, given their 1-0 win in the first leg of the 1999-2000 season and their 3-1 win in the return leg of the 1998-1999 season.

Standings

Inter are in the thick of the Scudetto race in Serie A, yet again. Before the break, they reached the top of the table for the first time in a while, managing to make up for their disappointing start to the season. After sitting in 13th place, Barella and his teammates are now just one point behind leaders Milan and Napoli.

Venezia are in the playoff zone, just a few points off first place: with Stroppa on the bench and several important players in the squad, the Venetian club are aiming for direct promotion to Serie A, or at the very least via the final stages of the post-season next spring.