After a meagre 0-0 draw at Viktoria Plzeň, SC Freiburg are looking to get back to winning ways on matchday 6 of the Europa League. On Thursday evening, coach Julian Schuster's team will be looking to put this plan into action in front of their home crowd against FC Red Bull Salzburg. Kick-off is at 9 pm local time at the Europa-Park Stadium. In the States, this means a start time of 12 noon Pacific Standard Time / 03:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

How to watch and live stream Freiburg vs RB Salzburg

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+. If you are unable to watch the game live, Paramount+ will have the action available on-demand from the final whistle. New customers to Paramount+ can also watch the game live using a free seven day trial.

If you would prefer to watch the game with Spanish language commentary, you can find coverage via DAZN USA.

In Germany, as usual, there are two ways to watch the top German Europa League game live. Firstly, the game between Freiburg and Salzburg will be shown on free-to-air television on RTL. Secondly, in addition to the linear TV broadcast, the channel will also be running a live stream on its own streaming service, RTL+. A paid subscription is required to access this service.

In Austria, the match will also be shown on Canal+.

Topics of the week: What's been going on at SC Freiburg?

Freiburg has had a strong record in the Europa League so far this season, with no defeats in the group stage.

Looking at the league, the team seems focused internally, although its Bundesliga form has been mixed recently.

Topics of the week: What's been going on at Salzburg?

The Austrians have had mixed results in the league and internationally so far this season. Ahead of the clash, the club is analysing its opponent Freiburg closely. Salzburg is warning against the "Breisgau Brazilians" and expects an intense game with a high level of fighting spirit.

SC Freiburg vs. Salzburg: Kick-off time

SC Freiburg vs. Salzburg: Line-ups

SC Freiburg vs. Salzburg: Form

SC Freiburg vs. Salzburg: Head-to-head record

SC Freiburg vs. Salzburg: The tables

