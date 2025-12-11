This article was originally written for GOAL Italy by Michael Di Chiaro

Fiorentina are looking for redemption in the Conference League after their sensational defeat in the league against Sassuolo, which leaves them bottom of the table.

On the fifth matchday of the group stage of Europe's third-tier continental competition, the Viola host Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Dynamo Kyiv live? TV channel and live streaming

The match will be available to watch live on Paramount+ and VIX in the United States (US).

Fiorentina vs. Dynamo Kyiv: kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Fiorentina vs. Dynamo Kyiv, valid for the sixth round of the Conference League, will be played at the Stadio Franchi in Florence on Thursday, 11 December at 12:45 pm ET.

Team news and line-ups

Fiorentina news

Vanoli, forced to do without Gosens once again, is unlikely to abandon his three-man defence, but could make several changes from recent games. In midfield, Nicolussi Caviglia and Ndour are vying for a starting place, while Dzeko and Piccoli are set to lead the attack. Viti could get a chance in defence.

News on Dynamo Kyiv

Kostyuk will rely on a 4-3-3 formation in which Voloshyn should be the central pivot of the attacking trio, completed by Kabaiev and Ogundana. In defence, Karavaev and Vicharenko will guard the flanks.

Form

After winning their first two official matches against Sigma Olomouc and Rapid Vienna, the Viola suffered two consecutive defeats against Mainz and AEK Athens.

Dinamo Kyiv, on the other hand, has three points, the result of one victory (6-0 against Zrinjski Mostar) and three defeats against Crystal Palace, Samsunspor and Omonia.

Matches between the two teams

FIO Last 2 matches DKV 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Fiorentina 2 - 0 Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv 1 - 1 Fiorentina 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The match between Fiorentina and Dynamo Kyiv will be the seventh official meeting between the two teams. The Viola are currently unbeaten against the Ukrainians: the previous matches ended with three wins for the Tuscan side and three draws.

Standings

After four Conference League matchdays, Fiorentina are 17th (with 6 points) in the playoff zone, while Dinamo Kyiv, who have only 3 points, are in 27th place and would currently be eliminated from the tournament.

