FCSB vs Feyenoord: Where to watch or live stream in the USA, including TV channels & kick-off time

Aiming to make a late push for a Europa League playoff place, FCSB and Feyenoord meet at the National Arena on Thursday, hoping to claim three points that could take them closer to the top 24 in the group stages.

The clubs currently occupy 30th and 31st spots in the 36-team league phase and neither are in good form.

FCSB have won just one of their seven matches in all competitions since a 2-0 win over Cluj on November 1. They're also without a goal in their last two matches.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord are showing some signs of life after a shocking run of results. Robin van Persie's side lost 3-2 to PSV at the end of October, and four defeats from their next five matches followed. However, they've since won two high-scoring Eredivisie matches on the bounce.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. Kickoff is at 15:00 EST in the USA.

Team news & squads

FC FCSB team news

Darius Olaru is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while Joyskim Dawa and Mihai Popescu are sidelined with knee injuries.

Feyenoord team news

Van Persie's side will assess Jakub Moder, Larin, Shiloh ’t Zand, Gernot Trauner and Sem Steijn, with Read, Malcolm Jeng, Hwang In-Beom and Bart Nieuwkoop sidelined.

