Chelsea must avoid a huge FA Cup upset against League One Port Vale at Stamford Bridge to reach the semi-finals.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Port Vale, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea vs Port Vale for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Chelsea vs Port Vale kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Port Vale kicks off on 4 Apr 2026 at 12:15 EST and 17:15 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League and got thrashed by PSG in the Champions League, so the FA Cup is their last shot at securing silverware this term.

The Blues have won each of their last six FA Cup quarter-finals since defeat to Everton in 2016. When facing sides from a lower division, they've progressed from all 37 ties played against lower-tier sides in domestic cup competitions since 2015-16.

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Port Vale are at the bottom of England’s third tier, winning just seven of their 38 League One outings, while this is their first FA Cup quarter-final appearance since 1953-54.

Their task is to become the first side from the third tier or lower to eliminate two Premier League clubs in a single FA Cup campaign since 2017-18 after they beat Sunderland in the last round.

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Key stats & injury news

Chelsea's João Pedro has scored seven goals in his last seven FA Cup appearances, though all came away from home.

Chelsea are missing defensive pair Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, while Port Vale are without talisman Jayden Stockley.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: