How to watch today's Celtic vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A first-ever meeting between Celtic and Roma in the Europa League is set to take place at Celtic Park on Thursday. An enthralling clash is expected as the Scottish giants look to capitalize on home advantage against what will be a tough opponent.

The Hoops’ new boss, Wilfried Nancy, lost his first match in charge at home to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts last time out. However, he will hope for better luck against Roma, with qualification for the knockout stages of this competition well within reach. Celtic currently sit in 21st place in the table for the Europa League first phase, knowing they need to consolidate their spot in the top 24 to keep their hopes of progression alive.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma have secured three wins in their five Europa League games this season, and will be confident of adding another victory. They come into this match as a wounded animal after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Serie A to Napoli and Cagliari, respectively. Their last trip to Scotland was a fruitful one, comfortably getting past Celtic’s biggest rivals, Rangers, 2-0.

Celtic vs Roma kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Celtic Park

The match will take place at Celtic Park on Thursday, 11 December at 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Roma Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager W. Nancy Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic team news

Nancy’s Celtic will remain without Jota, Marcelo Saracchi, Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, and Cameron Carter-Vickers. James Forrest is close to making his return, but the clash against the Italian side will come too soon for him. Celtic will continue to rely on Benjamin Nygren, who has found the net twice in five UEL games this season.

Roma team news

Roma will head to Celtic Park without Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk, who has been sidelined for several weeks by a thigh injury. Gasperini will also be without Edoardo Bove, as he is said not to be match fit for this one and will be forced to sit out once again.In more encouraging news for the Italians, Brazilian wing-back Wesley will be available after a brief injury layoff and could walk straight into the team. Roma’s biggest threat could come from youngster Matias Soule, who has shown that he can cause serious issues for just about any defense.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

