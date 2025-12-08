Emiliano Italiano's Bologna are hoping to take another step towards the round of 16. Currently in the play-off zone, the Emilia-Romagna side returns to the pitch to take on Celta Vigo in Spain.

Celta is also in the playoff zone, just one point ahead of Bologna. In their last league match, Claudio Giráldez's team surprisingly beat Real Madrid 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

As usual, the Europa League is played on Thursdays, and the sixth round of the single group is no exception: Celta Vigo and Bologna meet in the third-to-last match of the league phase. Kickoff is on 11 December at 15:00 EST in the USA.

Spanish-language comms are available on DAZN.

Europa League - Europa League Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo and Bologna square off on Thursday, 11 December 2025. Kickoff is at 15:00 EST in the USA.

Bologna team news

After the league match against Lazio, Italiano is expected to field almost the same starting line-up as at the Olimpico, with Orsolini, Odgaard and Cambiaghi behind Castro. Bernardeschi is hoping for a chance from the start, as is Ferguson in midfield. Miranda will start in defence, while De Silvestri may begin on the bench.

Celta Vigo have had a decidedly up-and-down season in La Liga so far, winning three of their last five league games. The Spanish side is currently halfway between a relegation battle and European qualification, although the possibility of returning to the Conference or Europa League is more realistic.

In the last two rounds, Bologna has slowed down its extraordinary run in the league, drawing against Lazio and losing surprisingly to Cremonese. Before these results, however, there were three consecutive wins that kept the Emilia-based club in the running for the Scudetto and Champions League races.

This will be the first meeting of these sides in the history of European football.

In the Europa League, Celta Vigo and Bologna are both scrapping for a place in the top eight to avoid two additional playoff matches to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

