For BVB, the action continues on Wednesday with Matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage. After getting back on track with a win against Athletic Bilbao, they will be looking for another home victory against Bodö/Glimt.

Kickoff is at 15:00 EST in the USA on Wednesday, 10 December.

Who is showing/broadcasting Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt live on free-to-air TV and livestream today?

This article was originally written forby correspondent Eric Klein.

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Topics of the week: What happened at Borussia Dortmund?

In their most recent league match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, BVB secured a 2-0 victory – a step back on the road to success for coach Niko Kovač after the club's previous elimination from the cup.

Looking ahead to the match against Bodö/Glimt, Dortmund is counting on its home strength in the Champions League and wants to secure its place at the top of the group with another victory.

Topics of the week: What happened at Bodö/Glimt?

FK Bodø/Glimt has once again performed excellently in its domestic league this season, finishing the Norwegian Eliteserien season in second place.

The club also made waves internationally last season: Bodø/Glimt became the first Norwegian team ever to reach the semi-finals of a major continental competition after defeating Italian club Lazio Rome in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the clash with Dortmund, coach Kjetil Knutsen emphasises that his team wants to rely consistently on its offensive style of play — even though Bodø/Glimt traditionally plays more cautiously away from home. He does not see standing still as an option.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodø/Glimt: Kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

Useful links

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.