Champions League
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
James Freemantle

Watch BVB vs. FK Bodö/Glimt live today: Who is broadcasting Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on TV and livestream?

Borussia Dortmund will play Bodö/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday. But how can you watch it in the USA?

For BVB, the action continues on Wednesday with Matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage. After getting back on track with a win against Athletic Bilbao, they will be looking for another home victory against Bodö/Glimt. 

Kickoff is at 15:00 EST in the USA on Wednesday, 10 December.

This article was originally written for GOAL Germany by correspondent Eric Klein. 

Who is showing/broadcasting Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt live on free-to-air TV and livestream today?

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel Number
DirecTV221
DISH158
XfinityVaries by state
SpectrumVaries by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Topics of the week: What happened at Borussia Dortmund?

In their most recent league match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, BVB secured a 2-0 victory – a step back on the road to success for coach Niko Kovač after the club's previous elimination from the cup.

Looking ahead to the match against Bodö/Glimt, Dortmund is counting on its home strength in the Champions League and wants to secure its place at the top of the group with another victory.

Topics of the week: What happened at Bodö/Glimt?

FK Bodø/Glimt has once again performed excellently in its domestic league this season, finishing the Norwegian Eliteserien season in second place.

The club also made waves internationally last season: Bodø/Glimt became the first Norwegian team ever to reach the semi-finals of a major continental competition after defeating Italian club Lazio Rome in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the clash with Dortmund, coach Kjetil Knutsen emphasises that his team wants to rely consistently on its offensive style of play — even though Bodø/Glimt traditionally plays more cautiously away from home. He does not see standing still as an option.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodø/Glimt: Kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBOD
1
G. Kobel
23
E. Can
5
R. Bensebaini
28
A. Anselmino
10
J. Brandt
2
Y. Couto
21
F. Silva
7
J. Bellingham
14
M. Beier
20
M. Sabitzer
9
S. Guirassy
12
N. Haikin
20
F. Sjoevold
5
H. Aleesami
4
O. Bjoertuft
15
F. Bjoerkan
7
P. Berg
19
S. Fet
26
H. Evjen
11
O. Blomberg
10
J. Hauge
9
K. Hoegh

4-3-3

BODAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Knutsen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bodö/Glimt: The tables

