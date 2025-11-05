Where to watch Paris St Germain today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

After accomplishing a tremendous feat in the form of their first-ever Champions League win by humbling an Italian giants like Inter 5-0 in the final, Paris Saint-Germain are all set to expand their footballing empire this season.

Under the tutelage of Luis Enrique, the Parisians have established themselves as a reckoning force in Europe and are once again favorites to secure a treble, just like they did last term.

The club has a huge fan base in the USA, and to help fans with information regarding PSG's upcoming matches and broadcast details, GOAL presents this article, which provides all necessary information.

Live broadcast of Paris Saint-Germain matches

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain documentaries

The latest documentary made on Paris Saint-Germain, namely 'Twenty Twenty-Five', which revolves around the club's Champions League-winning campaign with some exclusive visuals, was released in September 2025, and can be found on the outfit's YouTube channel. A few more documentaries were previously made about the club. The most notable one is PSG City of Lights, 50 Years of Legend, which is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain across the globe

Paris Saint-Germain are the heavyweights in the Ligue 1 and the defending champions of the Champions League. With their fanbase gradually increasing every single day, fans in the USA can use Fubo to stream their domestic league. The Champions League action, however, will be available on Paramount+.

Fans who do not reside in the USA need not worry! GOAL brings to you a list of regions and broadcasters for PSG's upcoming fixtures.

Country / Region Broadcaster France Amazon Prime Video, Canal+, beIN Sports Italy Sky Sport, NOW Canada beIN Sports Spain Movistar Plus+ UK TNT Sports USA Fubo, Paramount+

However, if you face any geographical constraints, we recommend you to use ExpressVPN, which is considered one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain with Spanish commentary

Fans who want to enjoy PSG's daily action in Spanish can tune into beIN Sports en Espanol and ViX.

Where to buy Paris Saint-Germain kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Paris Saint-Germain kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.