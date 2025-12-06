Beşiktaş vs Gaziantep FK Super Lig game on beIN Sports: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Süper Lig correspondent İdil Erin Tetik for GOAL Turkey

In the 15th week of the Süper Lig, Beşiktaş hosts Gaziantep FK at home. Aiming for the top four spots in the league table for European qualification, Beşiktaş is determined to secure all three points against Gaziantep FK. Gaziantep FK, just two points behind the Black-and-Whites, is looking to bridge the gap away from home and climb the table.

Among the teams Beşiktaş has faced three or more times in Super League history (excluding forfeits), Gaziantep FK has the second-highest win percentage (36%; 4 wins from 11 matches) after only Galatasaray (37%).

Gaziantep FK, who won their last Süper Lig match against Beşiktaş 2-1 away, are aiming to become the first side to secure back-to-back victories in this rivalry (excluding forfeited results).

The Trendyol Super League Week 15 clash will take place on Monday evening, 8 December 2025. The Beşiktaş vs Gaziantep FK match, to be played at Tüpraş Stadium, will be broadcast live on beIN Sports here in the United States.

How can you watch the Beşiktaş vs. Gaziantep FK match live? - TV channels and live streams

In the United States, the game will be shown live on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports is available across several streaming services including Fubo, Fanatiz and Sling TV. Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly subscriptions, while Fubo lets new customers try out their service with a free five-day trial.

What cable channel is beIN Sports on?

The channel for beIN Sports varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for beIN Sports are listed in the table below.

How can you watch from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL'sVPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Beşiktaş - Gaziantep FK kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Tupras Stadyumu

The match between Beşiktaş and Gaziantep FK in the 15th week of the Super League will take place at Tüpraş Stadium on Monday, 8 December 2025, at 20:00. In the United States, this means a kick-off time of 12 noon Eastern Standard Time and 9:00 am Pacific Standard Time.

Team news and line-ups

Beşiktaş team news

Beşiktaş, who have recently had issues with Rafa Silva, are close to resolving the problems surrounding the Portuguese player. Rafa Silva, who has not been training with the team for a long time, joined the team for training ahead of the Gaziantep FK match. If Rafa is physically ready, he may take the field in the Gaziantep FK match.

At Kartal, Mustafa Hekimoğlu and Necip Uysal are injured, while Felix Uduokhai is on the verge of receiving a yellow card.

Gaziantep FK team news

Gaziantep FK players M'Bakata, Ali Mevran Ablak and Melih Kabasakal are injured, while Badou Ndiaye, Alexandru Maxim and Yusuf Kabadayı are on the verge of receiving yellow cards.

Ahead of their match against Beşiktaş, Gaziantep FK President Memik Yılmaz said, "We go into every match to win. But if you can't win, you won't lose. Our strength is clear; I think we are a good team. Our goal is to leave the Beşiktaş away game with 3 points."

Form

Beşiktaş, who last won 2-0 against Fatih Karagümrük in the Super League, have won two of their last five league matches. The Black and Whites drew with Samsunspor and defeated Antalyaspor 3-1. Under Sergen Yalçın's management, the Eagles lost 3-2 in the Fenerbahçe derby on 2 November.

Beşiktaş, who defeated Fatih Karagümrük 2-0 in their last Super League match, achieved their last streak of winning two consecutive matches without conceding a goal in February 2024 under Fernando Santos.

Beşiktaş, which has failed to win its last three home Super League matches (1 draw, 2 losses), last went through a period of four consecutive home matches without a win between March and May 2006.

Gaziantep FK, meanwhile, had secured their only victory in their last five Süper Lig matches on 22 November away to Kayserispor. The Gaziantep side most recently lost 2-1 to Eyüpspor in the league.

Gaziantep FK aims to become the first side in this rivalry to secure back-to-back victories (excluding forfeited results).

Head-to-Head Matches

The last five matches between Beşiktaş and Gaziantep FK have been evenly matched. Two of these matches ended in victory for Beşiktaş, two were won by Gaziantep FK, and one ended in a draw.

Gaziantep FK, who won their last two Süper Lig matches away to Istanbul teams, have never achieved three consecutive victories in this city in league history.

Standings

Beşiktaş, who have accumulated 24 points in 14 weeks, are in 6th place in the league table, while Gaziantep FK, with 22 points, are one place behind the black and whites.