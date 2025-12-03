Benfica vs Sporting CP on GolTV Liga Portugal game: Livestream, cable TV channels, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Liga Portugal correspondent Felipe Proença

Benfica and Sporting take to the pitch this Friday, December 5, at 8:15 pm local time, in a match that opens the 13th round of the 2025/26 Portuguese Championship. In the United States, that is 3:15 pm Eastern Standard Time / 12:15 pm Pacific Standard Time.

The match will take place at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon and will be broadcast live on GolTV here in the USA.

GolTV is currently available across three streaming services: Fubo, Fanatiz and DirecTV Stream.

Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly subscription of the options provided with their Front Row Monthly plan priced at $12.99 per month. Fubo and DirecTV Stream, however, offer greater, more comprehensive overall TV offerings. They both also offer new customers a free five day trial meaning you can watch the game free of charge before deciding on whether to commit to a longer-term plan.

Third in the table with 28 points, Benfica comes into the derby off the back of three consecutive victories in all competitions. Trying to get into the title race, the Encarnados are looking for another win to try to close the gap on leaders Porto, who are currently six points ahead.

Sporting, meanwhile, are second in the competition with 31 points. Unbeaten in 11 games, the Lions are in good form and are aiming for a positive result in the capital's derby, even though they are playing away from home, to keep their hopes of a third consecutive Portuguese title alive.

Probable line-ups

Benfica: Trubin ; Dedic, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Ríos, Barrenechea; Aursnes, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis. Manager: José Mourinho

Sporting: Rui Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Maxi Araújo; João Simões, Hjulmand; Catamo, Trincão, Pedro Gonçalves; Suárez. Manager: Rui Borges

Absentees

Benfica

Lukébakio is recovering from a broken left ankle and is out.

Sporting

With discomfort in his right knee, Ioannidis remains unavailable.

When is it?