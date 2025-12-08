This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Claudio D'Amato and James Freemantle

Benfica vs Napoli: where to watch live, broadcast, line-ups, kick-off time from the 2025/26 Champions League

Benfica host Napoli on Matchday 6 of the Champions League but where can you stream it in the USA?

Paramount+

CBS Sports Network simultaneously streams most CBS Sports Network offerings.

Essential plan offers three concurrent streams.

Free 7 day trial available to new customers.

Monthly from

$7.99

Get Paramount+

The sixth round of the Champions League group stage pits Benfica against Napoli on Wednesday, 10 December at 15:00 EST in the USA.

Napoli are at a crossroads in their ambitions to advance to the round of 16, which became more realistic after their victory over Qarabag, reviving their chances of direct qualification without the need for playoffs.

The situation is more delicate for the visitors, who only have three points from their opening five games, although those were claimed last time out against Ajax.

Below, check out everything about Benfica vs Napoli, including information on how to watch the game live in the USA.

This preview was originally written by Claudio D'Amato for Goal Brazil. 

Where to watch Benfica vs Napoli live

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

Stream CBS Sports Network live on Fubo

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel Number
DirecTV221
DISH158
XfinityVaries by state
SpectrumVaries by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Benfica vs Napoli: kick-off time

Latest news and probable line-ups

Benfica vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

1
A. Trubin
26
S. Dahl
4
A. Silva
30
N. Otamendi
17
A. Dedic
10
G. Sudakov
5
E. Barrenechea
18
L. Barreiro
8
F. Aursnes
20
R. Rios
14
V. Pavlidis
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
13
A. Rrahmani
31
S. Beukema
4
A. Buongiorno
7
David Neres
20
E. Elmas
8
S. McTominay
70
N. Lang
17
M. Olivera
22
G. Di Lorenzo
19
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

NAPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mourinho

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Benfica news

Benfica will be without Lukébakio, who suffered a broken ankle and will miss the match.

Napoli news

The list of absentees remains unchanged for the Azzurri, who are still without Anguissa, De Bruyne, Gilmour, Lobotka, Lukaku, and Meret. In addition to them, Conte will also be without Gutiérrez, who is out after suffering an ankle sprain before the match against Qarabag.

Form

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

After three consecutive victories in the Portuguese Championship and the Champions League, Benfica comes into the match after a 1-1 draw in the intense Lisbon derby against Sporting.

Napoli, meanwhile, are on a roll with four consecutive wins — against Atalanta, Qarabag, Roma and Juventus — as well as qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, won on penalties against Cagliari.

Head-to-head

BEN

Last 5 matches

NAP

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

8

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

There have been four previous matches between Benfica and Napoli, played in the Champions League and Europa League. The Italians have won three times, the Portuguese once, and there have been no draws.

Standings

Before the sixth round of the Champions League group stage, Benfica is in 30th place with three points, while Napoli is in 20th place with seven points.

