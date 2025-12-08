The sixth round of the Champions League group stage pits Benfica against Napoli on Wednesday, 10 December at 15:00 EST in the USA.

Napoli are at a crossroads in their ambitions to advance to the round of 16, which became more realistic after their victory over Qarabag, reviving their chances of direct qualification without the need for playoffs.

The situation is more delicate for the visitors, who only have three points from their opening five games, although those were claimed last time out against Ajax.

Below, check out everything about Benfica vs Napoli, including information on how to watch the game live in the USA.

Where to watch Benfica vs Napoli live

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Benfica vs Napoli: kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio da Luz

Latest news and probable line-ups

Benfica news

Benfica will be without Lukébakio, who suffered a broken ankle and will miss the match.

Napoli news

The list of absentees remains unchanged for the Azzurri, who are still without Anguissa, De Bruyne, Gilmour, Lobotka, Lukaku, and Meret. In addition to them, Conte will also be without Gutiérrez, who is out after suffering an ankle sprain before the match against Qarabag.

Form

After three consecutive victories in the Portuguese Championship and the Champions League, Benfica comes into the match after a 1-1 draw in the intense Lisbon derby against Sporting.

Napoli, meanwhile, are on a roll with four consecutive wins — against Atalanta, Qarabag, Roma and Juventus — as well as qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, won on penalties against Cagliari.

Head-to-head

There have been four previous matches between Benfica and Napoli, played in the Champions League and Europa League. The Italians have won three times, the Portuguese once, and there have been no draws.

Standings

Before the sixth round of the Champions League group stage, Benfica is in 30th place with three points, while Napoli is in 20th place with seven points.

