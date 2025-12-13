How to watch today's Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League leaders Arsenal are out to redeem themselves after a rare defeat when they welcome bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium today. It’s a clash where the worst team in the league confronts the best, and the gulf in class between the two is expected to show.

But the unpredictability of the Premier League means this could well be anything but a stroll in the park for the Gunners, with a massive upset not unimaginable. Mikel Arteta’s men come into this match in a positive mood after they eased past Club Brugge 3-0 in midweek Champions League action.

That was a much-needed morale booster after their title hopes were dented away at Aston Villa last weekend, suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat. It was The Gunners’ first loss in 18 games in all competitions, and they will be determined to bounce back and show that it was only a blip.

As far as Wolves are concerned, they will need to play out of their skin to cause an upset against Arteta’s charges, with anything less expected to end in disaster. Rob Edwards’ Wolves have been toothless this season so far, currently rock bottom with just two points, now 13 points from safety.

They are looking like hot favourites for the drop, fast running out of time to turn things around and avoid the dreaded drop down to the Championship. They were handed their ninth defeat of the season by Manchester United in their last league game, and with just two points from 15 matches, Edwards' team are currently on course to finish with the lowest tally by any club in Premier League history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on USA Network which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue. USA Network and all other NBC channels are not currently available on Fubo.

While Peacock does not broadcast live USA Network programming, it does have all Premier League matches available on-demand.

What cable channel is USA Network on?

The channel for USA Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for USA Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 242 DISH 105 Spectrum Varies by state Xfinity Varies by state

USA Network is available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 27), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 32), Oklahoma City, OK (34), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 28), San Diego, CA (Channel 2), Tuscon, AZ (Channel 28).

Is USA Network available on Fubo?

At this moment in time, USA Network is not available on Fubo.

As per communications that went out to subscribers on Friday, November 21, Fubo just went dark with NBCU networks including NBC, USA Networks, Golf Channel and local NBC RSNs.

The email went on to add: “Fubo has been engaged in good faith negotiations with NBCU to renew our long-standing content agreement to distribute their networks to consumers.”

The match can also be watched or streamed on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match beween Arsenal and Wolves will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, 13 December at 3 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal have a number of injuries, and their squad depth has been tested in recent weeks with as many as six key players missing.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, Max Dowman, Cristhian Mosquera and Kai Havertz are expected to miss the Wolves clash.

Declan Rice, who was absent against Brugge midweek due to illness, as well as Jurrien Timber, will need close assessment ahead of the match.

Riccardo Calafiori is suspended for Saturday's game on account of yellow-card accumulation, and Myles Lewis-Skelly is expected to continue at left-back.

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves will be without Rodrigo Gomes, who is out until February with a groin issue.

Rob Edwards will also be without the services of Zimbabwean international midfielder Marshal Munetsi, while Daniel Bentley is out for at least another couple of weeks.

Leon Chiwone is another player expected to miss the visit to the Emirates due to injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links