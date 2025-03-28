How to watch today's Houston Cougars vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston versus Purdue NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A spot in the Midwest regional final is up for grabs as the top-seeded Houston Cougars (32-4) prepare to battle the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-11) in a high-stakes Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Houston, the Big 12 regular-season champion, enters this contest following a hard-fought 81-76 victory over Gonzaga in the Round of 32. The Cougars have been dominant all season, showcasing their defensive prowess and balanced scoring attack.

Meanwhile, Purdue, which finished sixth in the Big Ten, advanced to this stage after a convincing 76-62 win over McNeese. The Boilermakers have hit their stride at the right time and will look to keep their momentum rolling against a formidable Houston squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Cougars vs. the Purdue Boilermakers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Houston Cougars vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars and the Purdue Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:09 pm ET/7:09 pm PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:09 pm ET/7:09 pm PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and the Boilermakers on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Houston Cougars team news & key performers

For Houston, L.J. Cryer leads the charge with 15.6 points per game, while Emmanuel Sharp (12.5 PPG), Milos Uzan (11.5 PPG, 4.3 APG), and J’Wan Roberts (10.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG) all play crucial roles in the offense. Terrance Arceneaux, Mylik Wilson, Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller, Ja’Vier Francis, and Ramon Walker Jr. add depth to Kelvin Sampson's squad, which thrives on physicality and efficiency.

Purdue Boilermakers news & key performers

Trey Kauffman-Renn has been the driving force for Purdue, leading the team with 20.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He's complemented by key contributors like Braden Smith (16.0 PPG, 8.5 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.2 SPG) and Fletcher Loyer (13.7 PPG), who provide offensive stability. Coach Matt Painter will also count on players such as Myles Colvin, Daniel Jacobsen, Camden Heide, C.J. Cox, Caleb Furst, Gicarri Harris, Will Berg, and Raleigh Burgess to step up on both ends of the floor.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage