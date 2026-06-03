'All in one place' - House of GOAL ticket access opens for massive World Cup fan experience in Brooklyn

The road to the World Cup now runs through Brooklyn.

Tickets for House of GOAL, GOAL’s flagship fan experience from parent company Footballco, were made available Wednesday morning, marking a major milestone for one of the most distinctive soccer events coming to the U.S. this summer. The 15-day festival is expected to welcome more than 100,000 fans to Industry City in South Brooklyn, transforming the waterfront campus into a hub for global soccer culture.

House of GOAL opens the night of July 3 with a massive kickoff event and Reggaeton rave, setting the tone for 15 days of live programming, creator-led moments, food, film, gaming, art, music, and appearances from some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Matches will be shown as part of the broader experience, but the festival is designed to go well beyond - giving fans of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of fandom a place to celebrate the tournament in a way that feels authentic, inclusive, and distinctly Brooklyn.

“Football has become one of the most powerful cultural languages in the world, and no one understands that intersection of sport, fandom, creativity, and culture better than GOAL,” said Jason Wagenheim, CEO for North America at Footballco. “House of GOAL is our expression of that difference - a place where the global game comes alive through music, fashion, gaming, food, storytelling, creators, and community, all in one unmistakably Brooklyn experience.”

House of GOAL will be built around seven cultural zones - play, music, tech, film, style, flavor, and art - each designed to show a different side of the global game. At the heart of the Play experience will be the MetLife pitch activations, created in partnership with Street Soccer USA to give local kids ages 6-18 a place to play, compete, connect, and experience the energy of the World Cup in their own backyard.

The partnership brings a meaningful community layer to House of GOAL, using soccer as a platform for access, inclusion, and youth engagement. Through small-sided games, skills programming, and organized play moments, Street Soccer USA and MetLife will help create a welcoming space for the next generation of New York soccer fans - turning the festival into more than a celebration of the game, but a direct investment in the kids and communities who will carry it forward.

The Tech Zone will bring the digital side of the game to life with a state-of-the-art gaming experience built for EA FC tournaments, creator battles and fan competition. Designed as one of House of GOAL’s core interactive spaces, the zone will give fans another way to connect with the game beyond the pitch.

Music, including DJ sets and performances, will be provided in conjunction with Brooklyn’s House of Yes, which has delivered similar programming for Bonnaroo Music Festival, the Brooklyn Museum and the Whitney Museum of Art.

“House of GOAL is exactly the kind of experience we love to build, where music, performance, and community collide in a way that feels alive,” said Ilan Telmont, owner of House of Yes. “Football is one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world, and bringing that energy into a fully immersive environment in Brooklyn feels like a natural fit for us.”









Food will be available throughout the full two-week run from Hospitality HQ, with a rotating lineup of cuisines inspired by the top competing World Cup nations. The program will give festivalgoers a global taste of the tournament, bringing the flavors of international fandom into the heart of House of GOAL.

Film will have its own spotlight through Kicking + Screening, the annual festival celebrating the best in soccer cinema, while the Flavor Zone will showcase food trucks and international vendors rooted in New York’s local communities.

Comedy will also take the stage at House of GOAL with the Next Stop Comedy Showcase on July 8 and 14. Hosted by The Cooligans - Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco - the ticketed shows will bring a lineup of New York and Los Angeles comics to Brooklyn for a night built at the intersection of soccer culture, sharp comedy, and World Cup energy.

GOAL will also turn House of GOAL into a live content studio, with daily programming for fans made available on GOAL’s channels and X, the official social partner of the festival. Special guests will appear on GOAL’s flagship series, including The Rondo, Soccercito, and The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco, while DRAFTED, a platform centered on female football fans, will debut its newest show, Latina Futbol Club.

Women’s soccer will have a major presence throughout the festival, anchored by NWSL Rivalry Week watch parties from July 10-15 and live tapings of Soccer Girl Pod, bringing one of the game’s fastest-growing communities directly into the House.

House of GOAL will run July 3-19 at Industry City, with regular hours from 1-9 p.m. Free registration is now open at Goal.com/HouseofGoal, along with tickets for select events. The site will be updated regularly with new programming, talent announcements, DJ sets, performances, and additional ticketed experiences.

The countdown to Brooklyn’s biggest World Cup celebration is officially on.