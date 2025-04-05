How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Chicago Bulls to open a thrilling NBA battle on April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.
The Hornets are having a terrible offensive season; they are in 30th place in the league with a field goal percentage of 43.0% and only score 105.5 points a game.
The Bulls, on the opposite side, have a far more potent offensive presence. They shoot a decent 46.8% from their shots and average 117.6 points a game, which ranks them sixth in the league.
Defensively, Charlotte has a small advantage over Chicago, giving up 113.8 points each game (15th) as opposed to 119.9 (28th).
Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Chicago Bulls in an electrifying NBA game on April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Date
April 6, 2025
Tip-off Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Spectrum Center
Location
Charlotte, North Carolina
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Charlotte Hornets team news
Miles Bridges averages 7.7 rebounds every game, with 6.5 on defense.
Seth Curry has been averaging 6.2 points a game and shooting 46.7% from the field.
Charlotte Hornets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Josh Green
Shoulder injury
Out
SG, Damion Baugh
Hip injury
Ou
Chicago Bulls team news
Coby White averages 20.5 points per game and shoots 45.1% from his shots and an amazing 89.6% from his free-throw line.
Nikola Vucevic averages 10.0 rebounds each game, with 7.7 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds.
Josh Giddey has been averaging 7.1 assists in 30.0 minutes with 2.8 turnovers per game.
Chicago Bulls injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Lonzo Ball
Wrist injury
Out
PG, Tre Jones
Foot injury
Out
Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record
The Chicago Bulls have dominated their last five meetings, winning four of them before the Hornets narrowly defeated them 125-123 in their newest meeting on January 18, 2025. The Bulls' offensive prowess has been demonstrated as they have routinely outscored the Hornets, scoring more than 115 points in four their five games. Even while the Hornets did manage to win, it took a strong effort and was only by two points, showing how narrow the gap is when they compete closely. History suggests that the Bulls have the advantage due to their offensive potency and more evenly distributed scoring attack, however the Hornets have shown they are capable of winning, particularly if their star players perform well. It should be a close game, but if Chicago can continue to score goals efficiently, they might win again.
Date
Results
Jan 18, 2025
Hornets 125-123 Bulls
Dec 31, 2024
Bulls 115-108 Hornets
Dec 14, 2024
Bulls 109-95 Hornets
Feb 01, 2024
Bulls 117-110 Hornets
Jan 09, 2024
Bulls 119-112 Hornets