How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls, including how to watch and team news.

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Chicago Bulls to open a thrilling NBA battle on April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Hornets are having a terrible offensive season; they are in 30th place in the league with a field goal percentage of 43.0% and only score 105.5 points a game.

The Bulls, on the opposite side, have a far more potent offensive presence. They shoot a decent 46.8% from their shots and average 117.6 points a game, which ranks them sixth in the league.

Defensively, Charlotte has a small advantage over Chicago, giving up 113.8 points each game (15th) as opposed to 119.9 (28th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Chicago Bulls in an electrifying NBA game on April 6, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Charlotte Hornets team news

Miles Bridges averages 7.7 rebounds every game, with 6.5 on defense.

Seth Curry has been averaging 6.2 points a game and shooting 46.7% from the field.

Charlotte Hornets injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Josh Green Shoulder injury Out SG, Damion Baugh Hip injury Ou

Chicago Bulls team news

Coby White averages 20.5 points per game and shoots 45.1% from his shots and an amazing 89.6% from his free-throw line.

Nikola Vucevic averages 10.0 rebounds each game, with 7.7 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds.

Josh Giddey has been averaging 7.1 assists in 30.0 minutes with 2.8 turnovers per game.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Lonzo Ball Wrist injury Out PG, Tre Jones Foot injury Out

Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

The Chicago Bulls have dominated their last five meetings, winning four of them before the Hornets narrowly defeated them 125-123 in their newest meeting on January 18, 2025. The Bulls' offensive prowess has been demonstrated as they have routinely outscored the Hornets, scoring more than 115 points in four their five games. Even while the Hornets did manage to win, it took a strong effort and was only by two points, showing how narrow the gap is when they compete closely. History suggests that the Bulls have the advantage due to their offensive potency and more evenly distributed scoring attack, however the Hornets have shown they are capable of winning, particularly if their star players perform well. It should be a close game, but if Chicago can continue to score goals efficiently, they might win again.

Date Results Jan 18, 2025 Hornets 125-123 Bulls Dec 31, 2024 Bulls 115-108 Hornets Dec 14, 2024 Bulls 109-95 Hornets Feb 01, 2024 Bulls 117-110 Hornets Jan 09, 2024 Bulls 119-112 Hornets

More NBA news and coverage