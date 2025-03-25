How to watch Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Miami Heat are set to host the Golden State Warriors to start a thrilling NBA game on March 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Following Andrew Wiggins' outstanding 42-point performance in their most recent 122-105 victory against the Charlotte Hornets, the Heat will meet the Warriors.

Miami is seventh in the conference for defense, giving up just 110.6 points a game while opponents shoot 46.6% from the floor. The team has a 16-19 home record.

Conversely, the Warriors' road record is 18-16. Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 6.0 assists per game, and the team averages 29.1 assists per game, second across the Western Conference.

The Heat have a little higher average of 13.5 made three-pointers a game this season than the Warriors usually allow (13.1). Furthermore, Miami's average points allowed is 2.8 points lower than Golden State's 113.4 points per game.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will square off against the Golden State Warriors in an epic NBA game on March 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date March 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Miami Heat team news

Duncan Robinson has been averaging 2.5 three-pointers every game over his previous ten games.

Bam Adebayo is hitting 48.5% from his shots and scoring 17.5 points a game on average for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Nikola Jovic Hand injury Out SG, Dru Smith Achilles injury Out for season

Golden State Warriors team news

Draymond Green is averaging 9.2 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds every game for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry has averaged 3.3 three-pointers in his last ten games.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Stephen Curry Pelvis injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Heat and the& Warriors have faced a competitive series, with the Heat winning three of those games. In their most recent meeting, which took place on January 8, 2025, Miami demonstrated their defensive prowess by winning 114-98. In four of the past five meetings, the Heat have scored more than 110 points, demonstrating their ability to score consistently against Golden State. But the Warriors have shown they can bounce back, most notably on March 27, 2024, when they won 113-92. Golden State's excellent ball movement and Stephen Curry's ability to score from three will be crucial, particularly when facing Miami's formidable defense. In the meanwhile, the Warriors may face difficulties due to Duncan Robinson's perimeter shooting and Bam Adebayo's presence in the paint. The Heat may have the advantage due to their recent home victories and defensive tenacity, but the Warriors' offensive firepower and experience may make this a hotly contested game.

Date Results Jan 08, 2025 Heat 114-98 Warriors Mar 27, 2024 Warriors 113-92 Heat Dec 29, 2023 Heat 114-102 Warriors Nov 02, 2022 Heat 116-109 Warriors Oct 28, 2022 Warriors 123-110 Heat

