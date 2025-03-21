How to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Miami Heat will host the Houston Rockets to start a thrilling NBA action on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Rockets allow 109.1 points a game, which places them in fifth place, while the Heat, who rank eighth in terms of points allowed a game at 110.8, have a marginally stronger defensive presence.

The Rockets are ahead offensively, scoring 113.7 points every game (16th) compared to the Heat's 109.1 points every game (26th).

Miami and Houston both have poor shooting percentages, with Miami ranking 21st with a field goal percentage of 45.8% and Houston coming in a little lower at 45.1% (23rd).

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Houston Rockets in an electrifying NBA battle on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Miami Heat team news

Bam Adebayo leads the Miami Heat in rebounds, averaging 9.8 per game, which includes 2.5 offensive rebounds and 7.4 defensive rebounds.

Kel'el Ware adds rim defense with 1.08 blocks per game.

Tyler Herro leads the team with 23.6 points every game, hitting 46.1% from his attempts and 86.3% from his free-throw line.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Nikola Jovic Hand injury Out SF, Andrew Wiggins Leg injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green, averages 21.4 points each game, hitting 42.5% from his shots and 82.6% from his free-throw line.

Alperen Sengun dominates the glass, pulling down 10.5 rebounds every game, which includes 3.5 offensive and 7.0 defensive rebounds.

Fred VanVleet leads the offensive attack with 5.6 assists per game while limiting turnovers to 1.5 per game in 35.1 minutes.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Reed Sheppard Thumb injury Out SF, Amen Thompson Foot injury Out

Miami Heat and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Miami Heat have won four of their previous five meetings with the Houston Rockets, demonstrating their dominance in recent head-to-head games. In their last meeting, which took place on the 30th of December 2024, Miami defeated Houston 104-100 in a fiercely contested match. With wins like their 119-104 victory in April and their 120-113 victory in January, the Heat have continuously outscored the Rockets. However, earlier in the 2023–24 season, the Rockets defeated the Heat 110–104 to secure a victory. The Heat might once again be in control because of Miami's potent defensive presence, their capacity to limit Houston's scoring, Tyler Herro's reliable offensive output, and Bam Adebayo's domination on rebounds. To stay competitive, though, the Rockets will depend on Jalen Green's ability to score and Alperen Sengun's presence in the paint.

Date Results Dec 30, 2024 Heat 104-100 Rockets Apr 06, 2024 Heat 119-104 Rockets Jan 09, 2024 Heat 120-113 Rockets Oct 21, 2023 Rockets 110-104 Heat Feb 11, 2023 Heat 97-95 Rockets

