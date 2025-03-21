This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Miami Heat will host the Houston Rockets to start a thrilling NBA action on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Rockets allow 109.1 points a game, which places them in fifth place, while the Heat, who rank eighth in terms of points allowed a game at 110.8, have a marginally stronger defensive presence.

The Rockets are ahead offensively, scoring 113.7 points every game (16th) compared to the Heat's 109.1 points every game (26th).

Miami and Houston both have poor shooting percentages, with Miami ranking 21st with a field goal percentage of 45.8% and Houston coming in a little lower at 45.1% (23rd).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Houston Rockets in an electrifying NBA battle on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date

March 21, 2025

Tip-off Time

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Venue

Kaseya Center

Location

Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets live on:

  • TV channel: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Heat team news

Bam Adebayo leads the Miami Heat in rebounds, averaging 9.8 per game, which includes 2.5 offensive rebounds and 7.4 defensive rebounds.

Kel'el Ware adds rim defense with 1.08 blocks per game.

Tyler Herro leads the team with 23.6 points every game, hitting 46.1% from his attempts and 86.3% from his free-throw line.

Miami Heat Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PF, Nikola Jovic

Hand injury

Out

SF, Andrew Wiggins

Leg injury

Out

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green, averages 21.4 points each game, hitting 42.5% from his shots and 82.6% from his free-throw line.

Alperen Sengun dominates the glass, pulling down 10.5 rebounds every game, which includes 3.5 offensive and 7.0 defensive rebounds.

Fred VanVleet leads the offensive attack with 5.6 assists per game while limiting turnovers to 1.5 per game in 35.1 minutes.

Houston Rockets Injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Reed Sheppard

Thumb injury

Out

SF, Amen Thompson

Foot injury

Out

Miami Heat and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Miami Heat have won four of their previous five meetings with the Houston Rockets, demonstrating their dominance in recent head-to-head games. In their last meeting, which took place on the 30th of December 2024, Miami defeated Houston 104-100 in a fiercely contested match. With wins like their 119-104 victory in April and their 120-113 victory in January, the Heat have continuously outscored the Rockets. However, earlier in the 2023–24 season, the Rockets defeated the Heat 110–104 to secure a victory. The Heat might once again be in control because of Miami's potent defensive presence, their capacity to limit Houston's scoring, Tyler Herro's reliable offensive output, and Bam Adebayo's domination on rebounds. To stay competitive, though, the Rockets will depend on Jalen Green's ability to score and Alperen Sengun's presence in the paint.

Date

Results

Dec 30, 2024

Heat 104-100 Rockets

Apr 06, 2024

Heat 119-104 Rockets

Jan 09, 2024

Heat 120-113 Rockets

Oct 21, 2023

Rockets 110-104 Heat

Feb 11, 2023

Heat 97-95 Rockets

