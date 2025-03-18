How to watch Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Miami Heat are set to face off against the Detroit Pistons to open a high-voltage NBA action on March 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Detroit Pistons score 115.0 points a game (11th in the NBA), while the Miami Heat struggle offensively, scoring 109.1 points a game (26th).

Miami makes up for it, though, with a potent defense that gives up just 110.8 points every game, which places it in seventh place, while Detroit gives up 112.7 points per game, ranks it in thirteenth place.

Additionally, the Pistons are more efficient shooters than Miami, with a field goal rate of 47.6% (11th) compared to 45.7% (20th).

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Detroit Pistons in an electrifying NBA battle on March 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date March 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro shoots 86.0% from his free-throw line and 46.0% from the field and leads the Heat in scoring with 23.5 points per game.

Bam Adebayo gets 9.9 rebounds per game on average, with 7.4 defensive rebounds and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Kel'el Ware contributes a defensive presence to the Pistons' team with an average of 1.04 blocks per game.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Alec Burks Back injury Out PF, Nikola Jovic Hand injury Out

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham leads the Detroit team with 25.6 points every game, shooting 86.1% from his free-throw line and 46.1% from the field.

Jalen Duren gets 10.3 rebounds per game, with 3.4 offensive rebounds and 6.8 defense rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart contributes 1.4 blocks per game.

Detroit Pistons Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out

Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

The Heat and the Pistons have battled closely in their previous five meetings, with the Pistons winning their last two games by slim margins, 125-124 on the 17th of December 2024, and 123-121 on November 13, 2024. But in their prior meetings, the Heat won handily, including back-to-back victories in March 2024 and a 106-98 triumph on October 29, 2024. While the Heat count on Tyler Herro's scoring and Bam Adebayo's defensive presence, the Pistons have demonstrated their offensive prowess, highlighted by Cade Cunningham's scoring and Jalen Duren's dominance on the boards. Detroit might be a serious threat because of their shooting advantage and recent success in close games. Miami's strong defense, though, might keep this game close, particularly if they can lessen Cunningham's influence.

Date Results Dec 17, 2024 Pistons 125-124 Heat Nov 13, 2024 Pistons 123-121 Heat Oct 29, 2024 Heat 106-98 Pistons Mar 18, 2024 Heat 104-101 Pistons Mar 16, 2024 Heat 108-95 Pistons

