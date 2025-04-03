How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat (35-41) is set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) to start a thrilling NBA game on April 3, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Heat is coming off a 124-103 win over the Celtics.
The Miami Heat, holding the 9th place in the East, struggle offensively, finishing 25th and only scoring 109.6 points each game, while the Memphis Grizzlies enter the game as an offensive strength, ranking second in the entire league with an amazing 122.0 points per game.
In contrast to Memphis's poor defense, which gives up 117.3 points per game (25th), Miami's defense is solid, giving up just 109.9 points every game (7th best).
The Grizzlies are also more efficient than the Heat, hitting 48.0% from the court (7th), with the Heat behind by a slim margin at 46.3% (18th).
Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time
The Miami Heat will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an electrifying NBA game on April 3, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Miami Heat team news
Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring with 23.7 points each game, averaging 87.3% from his free-throw line and 46.9% from the field.
Bam Adebayo is dominating the floor with 9.7 rebounds every game, including 2.4 offensive and 7.3 defensive.
Kel'el Ware brings a solid defensive presence for Miami, with 1.09 blocks each game.
Miami Heat injuries
PF, Nikola Jovic
Hand injury
Out
PF, Kevin Love
Personal
Out
Memphis Grizzlies team news
Ja Morant shoots 82.8% from his free-throw line and 45.4% from the field, leading the Grizzlies' offense with 22.7 points every game.
Zach Edey leads the court with 7.7 rebounds every game, which includes 4.3 defensive rebounds and 3.5 offensive rebounds.
Jaren Jackson Jr. has been averaging 1.58 blocks and 22.4 points per game.
Memphis Grizzlies injuries
SG, Zyon Pullin
Knee injury
Day-to-Day
SG, Vince Williams Jr.
Illness
Day-to-Day
Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record
The Heat and the Grizzlies have a fairly even recent head-to-head record; Miami has won three of the past five meetings, but Memphis secured the most convincing victory in their most recent meeting on March 16, 2025, with a decisive 125-91 triumph. The Heat's 108-102 and 114-109 wins demonstrate their ability to hold Memphis in lower-scoring games, but the Grizzlies' potent offense—which is ranked second in the league—could present a significant obstacle. Miami, supported by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo's defensive presence, will try to slow down the rhythm and control the game, while Memphis, led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., will try to duplicate their most recent resounding victory. This game could go either way because of Miami's defensive effectiveness and Memphis's offensive prowess, but if the Grizzlies' action starts strong early on, they might have the advantage.
Date
Results
Mar 16, 2025
Grizzlies 125-91 Heat
Oct 19, 2024
Heat 114-109 Grizzlies
Jan 25, 2024
Grizzlies 105-96 Heat
Nov 09, 2023
Heat 108-102 Grizzlies
Oct 16, 2023
Heat 132-124 Grizzlies