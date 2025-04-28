This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Heat are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers to open a high-voltage Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round on April 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. With a resounding 124-87 victory in Game 3, Cleveland has a dominating 3-0 series lead.

The Cavaliers have dominated Miami throughout the series, with the greatest offense in the playoffs (122.0 points per game) and the highest percentage of field goals (50.8%).

The Heat, on the other hand, have found it difficult to keep up, finishing 12th in scoring at 99.7 points each game and giving up a playoff-worst 122.0 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting NBA game on April 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date

April 28, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Venue

Kaseya Center

Location

Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro has been averaging 22.3 points per game, shooting 87.5% of his shots from the free-throw line and 47.3% from the field.

Bam Adebayo averages 10.7 rebounds per game—4.3 offensive and 6.3 defensive rebounds.

Davion Mitchell averages 6.7 assists per game and only 1.7 turnovers over 35.7 minutes.

Miami Heat injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PG, Terry Rozier

Ankle injury

Out

PF, Kevin Love

Personal

Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.3 points per game while shooting 68.8% from his free-throw line and 46.3% from the field.

Jarrett Allen is leading Cleveland in rebounds, averaging 9.7 with 3.3 offensive and 6.3 defensive.

Ty Jerome averages 4.7 assists per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Darius Garland

Toe injury

Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers have thoroughly outplayed the Miami Heat in their last five meetings, winning each one by sizable margins. Miami has found it difficult to stay up both offensively and defensively, while Cleveland's attack seems unstoppable, scoring more than 120 points throughout four of those five games. The Cavaliers are likely to maintain their current form into Game 4 and end the series with an additional impressive showing, especially considering Cleveland's ability to routinely outscore the Heat, as evidenced by their 37-point thumping in Game 3. Cleveland is set to finish the sweep unless Miami can significantly tighten its defense and discover a spark offensively.

Date

Results

Apr 26, 2025

Cavaliers 124-87 Heat

Apr 24, 2025

Cavaliers 121-112 Heat

Apr 21, 2025

Cavaliers 121-100 Heat

Mar 06, 2025

Cavaliers 112-107 Heat

Jan 30, 2025

Cavaliers 126-106 Heat

More NBA news and coverage

