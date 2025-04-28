How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers to open a high-voltage Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round on April 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. With a resounding 124-87 victory in Game 3, Cleveland has a dominating 3-0 series lead.
The Cavaliers have dominated Miami throughout the series, with the greatest offense in the playoffs (122.0 points per game) and the highest percentage of field goals (50.8%).
The Heat, on the other hand, have found it difficult to keep up, finishing 12th in scoring at 99.7 points each game and giving up a playoff-worst 122.0 points per game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time
The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting NBA game on April 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Date
April 28, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Kaseya Center
Location
Miami, Florida
How to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Miami Heat team news
Tyler Herro has been averaging 22.3 points per game, shooting 87.5% of his shots from the free-throw line and 47.3% from the field.
Bam Adebayo averages 10.7 rebounds per game—4.3 offensive and 6.3 defensive rebounds.
Davion Mitchell averages 6.7 assists per game and only 1.7 turnovers over 35.7 minutes.
Miami Heat injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Terry Rozier
Ankle injury
Out
PF, Kevin Love
Personal
Out
Cleveland Cavaliers team news
Donovan Mitchell averages 24.3 points per game while shooting 68.8% from his free-throw line and 46.3% from the field.
Jarrett Allen is leading Cleveland in rebounds, averaging 9.7 with 3.3 offensive and 6.3 defensive.
Ty Jerome averages 4.7 assists per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Darius Garland
Toe injury
Day-to-Day
Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record
The Cleveland Cavaliers have thoroughly outplayed the Miami Heat in their last five meetings, winning each one by sizable margins. Miami has found it difficult to stay up both offensively and defensively, while Cleveland's attack seems unstoppable, scoring more than 120 points throughout four of those five games. The Cavaliers are likely to maintain their current form into Game 4 and end the series with an additional impressive showing, especially considering Cleveland's ability to routinely outscore the Heat, as evidenced by their 37-point thumping in Game 3. Cleveland is set to finish the sweep unless Miami can significantly tighten its defense and discover a spark offensively.
Date
Results
Apr 26, 2025
Cavaliers 124-87 Heat
Apr 24, 2025
Cavaliers 121-112 Heat
Apr 21, 2025
Cavaliers 121-100 Heat
Mar 06, 2025
Cavaliers 112-107 Heat
Jan 30, 2025
Cavaliers 126-106 Heat