How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Heat are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers to open a high-voltage Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round on April 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. With a resounding 124-87 victory in Game 3, Cleveland has a dominating 3-0 series lead.

The Cavaliers have dominated Miami throughout the series, with the greatest offense in the playoffs (122.0 points per game) and the highest percentage of field goals (50.8%).

The Heat, on the other hand, have found it difficult to keep up, finishing 12th in scoring at 99.7 points each game and giving up a playoff-worst 122.0 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exciting NBA game on April 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date April 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro has been averaging 22.3 points per game, shooting 87.5% of his shots from the free-throw line and 47.3% from the field.

Bam Adebayo averages 10.7 rebounds per game—4.3 offensive and 6.3 defensive rebounds.

Davion Mitchell averages 6.7 assists per game and only 1.7 turnovers over 35.7 minutes.

Miami Heat injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Terry Rozier Ankle injury Out PF, Kevin Love Personal Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.3 points per game while shooting 68.8% from his free-throw line and 46.3% from the field.

Jarrett Allen is leading Cleveland in rebounds, averaging 9.7 with 3.3 offensive and 6.3 defensive.

Ty Jerome averages 4.7 assists per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Darius Garland Toe injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers have thoroughly outplayed the Miami Heat in their last five meetings, winning each one by sizable margins. Miami has found it difficult to stay up both offensively and defensively, while Cleveland's attack seems unstoppable, scoring more than 120 points throughout four of those five games. The Cavaliers are likely to maintain their current form into Game 4 and end the series with an additional impressive showing, especially considering Cleveland's ability to routinely outscore the Heat, as evidenced by their 37-point thumping in Game 3. Cleveland is set to finish the sweep unless Miami can significantly tighten its defense and discover a spark offensively.

Date Results Apr 26, 2025 Cavaliers 124-87 Heat Apr 24, 2025 Cavaliers 121-112 Heat Apr 21, 2025 Cavaliers 121-100 Heat Mar 06, 2025 Cavaliers 112-107 Heat Jan 30, 2025 Cavaliers 126-106 Heat

More NBA news and coverage