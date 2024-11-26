How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The highly anticipated NBA action between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will happen on November 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling extra game, 123–118.

Miami has a 5-4 record across Eastern Conference games and a 3-2 record in games settled by more than 10 points.

Milwaukee is currently 6-8 in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates the league in defensive rebounds with 9.8 boards per game, which is an average of 35.5 boards per game.

The Heat make an average of 14.9 three-pointers per game, which is just a bit more than the 14.8 threes that the Bucks let up. Milwaukee scores 113.1 points each game, which is more than the 110.6 points each game that Miami gives up.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet in an epic NBA battle on November 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center, in Miami, Florida.

Date November 26, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro averages 23.8 points for each game on 46.9% shooting and 86.5% free throws.

Bam Adebayo's 9.6 rebounds per game—3.0 offensively and 6.6 defensively—showcases his versatility.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Terry Rozier Foot injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.4 points each game on 60.8% hitting from the field and 60.2% free throws.

Damian Lillard is averaging 7.4 assists and 2.7 turnovers over 35.8 minutes.

Brook Lopez leads the defense with 2.9 blocks per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, AJ Johnson Achilles injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

There have been five head-to-head games between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat have won three and lost two. The Heat beat Milwaukee 123–97 in their most recent game, which happened on the 14th of February 2024, showing that they can counter Milwaukee's powers. But earlier in the 2023–24 season, the Bucks won back-to-back games, including a 131–124 win on November 29th and a 122-114 win on October 31. They did this by using their scoring power. Miami's two wins during the 2023 playoffs, which includes a close game on April 27 that ended 128–126, show how tough they are when the score is close. Because of this, the game could depend on how well Miami can stop Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks from shooting from outside the three-point line while also taking advantage of their good rebounding and three-point shooting.

Date Results Feb 14, 2024 Heat 123-97 Bucks Nov 29, 2023 Bucks 131-124 Heat Oct 31, 2023 Bucks 122-114 Heat Apr 27, 2023 Heat 128-126 Bucks Apr 25, 2023 Heat 119-114 Bucks

