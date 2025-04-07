How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Miami Heat is set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers to begin a thrilling NBA game on April 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Philadelphia wants to defeat Miami in order to end its 11-game losing run.

The Heat are 20-18 in games determined by multiple digits and have a 23-26 mark against the Eastern Conference organizations.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have a 14-34 record and have had difficulty in the conference. With an average of just 39.4 rebounds per game, they are at the bottom in the league; Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the group with 6.1 rebounds per game.

This season, Miami's field goal percentage of 46.2% is 2.8 points of percentage shorter than Philadelphia's 49.0%. The 76ers score 109.6 points a game on average, which is little less than the 109.9 points the Heat give up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting NBA game on April 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date April 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Miami Heat team news

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Tyler Herro has averaged 23.9 points and shooting an amazing 53.9% while grabbing 4.2 rebounds during his previous ten games.

Miami Heat injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Isaiah Stevens Foot injury Day-to-Day PF, Nikola Jovic Hand injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 1.5 steals, and 6.1 rebounds per game with the 76ers.

Quentin Grimes has been averaging 19.4 points in his previous ten games.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Kyle Lowry Hip injury Day-to-Day SF, Justin Edwards Ribd injury Day-to-Day

Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Heat have held the advantage in their last five meetings, winning three in a row against the 76ers, including a resounding 118-95 triumph on March 30, 2025. The Heat also won on November 19 (106-89) and February 6 (108-101), demonstrating their ability to consistently manage the tempo and restrain Philadelphia's offense. The 76ers did, however, pull off two close victories in April 2024, with a 109-105 effort and a 105-104 thriller, demonstrating that they can compete with Miami as long as their defensive game holds up. Miami is the clear favorite to continue its dominance going into this game, but a great showing from Kelly Oubre Jr. or Quentin Grimes might keep it interesting. This is due to the previous trend and Philadelphia's persistent troubles, particularly on the boards and throughout the conference.

Date Results Mar 30, 2025 Heat 118-95 76ers Feb 06, 2025 Heat 108-101 76ers Nov 19, 2024 Heat 106-89 76ers Apr 18, 2024 76ers 105-104 Heat Apr 05, 2024 76ers 109-105 Heat

