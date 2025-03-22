How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Hawks are set to face off against the Golden State Warriors to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on March 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Golden State hopes to continue their three-game winning streak on the road.

Atlanta is 17–17 at home and scores 55.2 points per game on average in the paint, which is the most in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Johnson scores 11.8 of those points.

Golden State's defense, which is ranked seventh throughout the league with an 18–15 road record, lets opponents shoot only 46.3% and gives up just 110.8 points a game.

The Hawks' field goal percentage this season is 46.7%, which is marginally higher than the Warriors' permitted shooting rate of 46.3%. But Atlanta's offense only scores 113.3 points a game on average, which is 6.1 points less compared to the 119.4 points they give up to opponents.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

Date March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Atlanta Hawks team news

Zaccharie Risacher has averaged 2.4 three-pointers in his last ten games.

Trae Young continues to shoot 40.6% from his attempts and scoring 24.1 points every game on average for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Clint Capela Personal Day-to-Day PF, Larry Nance Jr. Knee injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 9.3 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per game.

Kevon Looney has been grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game, with 2.6 offensive and 3.7 defensive boards.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Gary Payton II Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Stephen Curry Back injury Day-to-Day

Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Warriors prevailed in three of their last five meetings, including a resounding 120-97 triumph on the 21st of November 2024. On February 4, 2024, the Hawks have shown tenacity by winning by a high score of 141-134. The Warriors' 134-112 victory on January 25, 2024, demonstrated their propensity for strong offensive action against Atlanta. In the meanwhile, the Hawks additionally won close games, such as their exciting 141-134 success in February 2024 and their 127-119 victory in March 2023. Expect a competitive game with momentum going both ways, however, Golden State's recent road performance may give them a slight edge. With Atlanta's power in the paint, anchored by Jalen Johnson, and Golden State's defensive abilities, the game could depend on the Hawks' ability to get past the Warriors' defense. Stephen Curry's shooting from three-point range and Draymond Green's all-around presence will be crucial for Golden State, while Trae Young's scoring will be important for Atlanta.

Date Results Nov 21, 2024 Warriors 120-97 Hawks Feb 04, 2024 Hawks 141-134 Warriors Jan 25, 2024 Warriors 134-112 Hawks Mar 18, 2023 Hawks 127-119 Warriors Jan 03, 2023 Warriors 143-141 Hawks

