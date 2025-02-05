How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Hawks are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs to open a thrilling NBA action on February 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Atlanta wants to break its four-game losing streak at home by winning against San Antonio.

The Hawks have a record of 11 wins and 11 losses at home. They are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, averaging 29 assists per game, with Trae Young leading the team with 11.5 assists per game.

The Spurs have an 8-13 record when competing away from home. They average 14 turnovers each game, but they have a better record of 12-6 when they have fewer turnovers compared to the other team.

Offensively, Atlanta gets 115.9 points every game, surpassing the 114.0 points that Antonio allows. The Spurs make an average of 13.9 three-pointers per game, which is a bit lower than the 14.3 three-pointers that the Hawks allow.

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in an exciting NBA clash on February 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date February 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Atlanta Hawks team news

Jalen Johnson averages 18.9 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Trae Young has been scoring 20.6 points per game in his last 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bogdan Bogdanovic Personal Day-to-Day C, Clint Capela Back injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama is scoring an average of 24.6 points, grabbing 10.9 rebounds, getting 3.7 assists, and blocking 3.9 shots per game for the Spurs.

Devin Vassell has been averaging 17.9 points over his last 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

Atlanta has won three of the Hawks' last five matchups with the Spurs, while San Antonio has won two. In their latest game on the 20th of December 2024, the Spurs won 133-126, showing they could take advantage of Atlanta's defense. In their 2024-January game, the Hawks won 109-99, proving they can stop San Antonio's attack effectively. These teams often have high-scoring games, like their exciting match where the score was 137-135 in December 2023. With Trae Young guiding the Atlanta team and Victor Wembanyama executing strong for the Spurs, this encounter could be another exciting, high-scoring matchup. Atlanta has had a hard time performing at home lately, while San Antonio has had mixed results when competing away. The result of the game might depend on which team plays at their own pace and makes fewer mistakes.

Date Results Dec 20, 2024 Spurs 133-126 Hawks Jan 16, 2024 Hawks 109-99 Spurs Dec 01, 2023 Hawks 137-135 Spurs Mar 20, 2023 Spurs 126-118 Hawks Feb 12, 2023 Hawks 125-106 Spurs

