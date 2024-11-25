How to watch today’s Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on November 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Mavericks score slightly more points than the Hawks, scoring 116.2 points each game as opposed to 115.4.

Additionally, Dallas slightly tops Atlanta in rebounds, with 45.2 per game compared to 44.6 per game for Atlanta.

However, the Hawks are better at making moves than the Mavericks; they have 29.1 assists for each game compared to 25.3 for the Mavericks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks will meet in an electrifying NBA clash on November 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young averages 22.1 points per game, proving his 89.8% free-throw accuracy and 38.4% field goal percentage.

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta's interior defense leader, averages 10.4 rebounds per game, 8.3 of which are defensive.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Cody Zeller Personal Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

P.J. Washington contributes 8.7 rebounds each game, with 6.5 on defense.

Dereck Lively II, a rim protector, averages 1.54 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out PG, Luka Doncic Wrist injury Out

Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The last five games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks have been a tie. The Mavericks have a slight 3-2 edge. In their most recent game, on the 5th of April 2024, Dallas easily won 109–95, showing how strong their defense is. But their extra thriller on January 27, 2024, in which the Mavericks beat the Hawks 148–143, showed how effective both teams were at scoring. Atlanta has shown that it can compete by dominating back-to-back high-scoring meetings in 2023, including a thrilling 132-130 win on April 3. Based on this past, the outcome of this game may depend on whether the Hawks' ability to move the ball and score can beat the Mavericks' slightly better scoring and defensive stability. Another close game is likely to happen, and the Mavericks may have a slight psychological edge because they have won their last few games.

Date Results Apr 05, 2024 Mavericks 109-95 Hawks Jan 27, 2024 Mavericks 148-143 Hawks Apr 03, 2023 Hawks 132-130 Mavericks Jan 19, 2023 Hawks 130-122 Mavericks Feb 07, 2022 Mavericks 103-94 Hawks

