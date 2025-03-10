How to watch today’s Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Philadelphia 76ers to begin a thrilling NBA battle on March 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The struggling 76ers (22-41) are currently ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference, while the Atlanta Hawks (30-34) are currently ranked 7th.

The Hawks have an excellent offense; they are fifth in their division with 117.1 points every game, whereas the 76ers are 26th in scoring at 109.3. But Atlanta's defense is a big worry, giving up 119.7 points a game (27th), which might allow Philly to score.

The Hawks are also more efficient shooters than the 76ers, with a field goal percentage of 46.6% (14th) versus 45.4% (22nd).

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet in an epic NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

Date March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks in scoring with 23.8 points every game and has shot 40.4%.

Jalen Johnson averages 10.0 rebounds every game, 8.3 of which are defensive.

Clint Capela provides 8.5 rebounds a game, including 3.2 offensively.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Vit Krejci Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Larry Nance Jr. Knee injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Andre Drummond averages 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 defensively, and 2.8 offensively.

Kelly Oubre Jr. adds 0.49 blocks and 6.2 rebounds a game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Eric Gordon Wrist injury Out PG, Tyrese Maxey Back injury Out

Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

In their last five encounters, the Hawks and the 76ers have split, with Atlanta winning the last two games and Philadelphia winning three. The Hawks demonstrated their offensive prowess in their game, defeating the 76ers 127-121 on February 10. But Philadelphia proved they could slow down Atlanta's high-scoring approach in October when they dominated their first game of the season, winning 104-89. Atlanta's offense might give them the advantage, particularly when Trae Young gets his flow, given that the Hawks average 117.1 points every game and the 76ers are having offensive difficulties. However, the 76ers could make it an exciting game if they can duplicate their previous defensive success and dominate the boards with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond.

Date Results Oct 15, 2024 76ers 104-89 Hawks Feb 10, 2024 Hawks 127-121 76ers Jan 11, 2024 Hawks 139-132 76ers Dec 09, 2023 76ers 125-114 Hawks Nov 18, 2023 76ers 126-116 Hawks

