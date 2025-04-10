How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to host the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Memphis wants to defeat Minnesota in order to end a three-game losing streak at home.

The Grizzlies have a 26-22 record compared to Western Conference opponents and are third within the NBA in offensive boards per game, earning 12.9, with Zach Edey heading the way at 3.5 per game.

Minnesota, on the other hand, has one of the league's best defenses, ranking sixth with a league-low 109.4 points per game and a 46.1% shooting percentage against opponents. The team is 31-19 within conference competition.

On offense, Memphis makes 13.8 3-pointers on average per game, which is marginally greater than Minnesota's average of 12.6 threes. The Timberwolves average 113.9 points each game, and that is 2.9 points less than the Grizzlies' average of 116.8 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an epic NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date April 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points in each game and shoots 48.9% from the field.

Desmond Bane has made 2.5 three-pointers every game in his last ten games.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Zyon Pullin Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaylen Wells Wrist injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 27.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Julius Randle has been averaging 6.4 rebounds and 17.5 points, shooting a strong 50.8% from the field over his last ten games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

This meeting between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves could be crucial, given their last five head-to-head records. Memphis has demonstrated their ability to defeat Minnesota in close games by winning the last two matchups, both in January 2025, by incredibly narrow margins (108-106 and 127-125). But before then, the Timberwolves dominated, winning three straight games by double digits, including a 127-103 thumping in December 2023. Memphis might have a psychological advantage following back-to-back victories if current trends continue, but Minnesota's prior domination indicates they are more than capable of assuming control if they settle into a groove. Anticipate a fierce contest that might be determined in the closing seconds.

Date Results Jan 21, 2025 Grizzlies 108-106 Timberwolves Jan 12, 2025 Grizzlies 127-125 Timberwolves Feb 29, 2024 Timberwolves 110-101 Grizzlies Jan 19, 2024 Timberwolves 118-103 Grizzlies Dec 09, 2023 Timberwolves 127-103 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage