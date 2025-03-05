How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Following Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's spectacular 51-point effort in the Thunder's 137–128 victory against the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City faces the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis leads the Western Conference with 34.2 rebounds on defense every game, led by Santi Aldama's 5.1 per game, and has a 21-15 mark against Western Conference opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 29-10 record against league rivals, but they have a 0-4 record in games that are close.

The Thunder's defensive point average of 107.0 points per game is surpassed by the Grizzlies' average of 123.3 points. In contrast, Oklahoma City shoots 14.3 three-pointers each game, which is marginally more than Memphis's 13.9 three-pointers per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA game on March 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date March 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. produces 22.7 points, delivers 5.8 rebounds, and provides 1.6 blocks per game.

Desmond Bane has been scoring 19.3 points per game throughout his previous five games.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Ja Morant Shoulder injury Day-to-Day SG, Zyon Pullin Knee injury Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 32.4 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds over 51.0% shooting over his last 10 games.

Jalen Williams is leading the Thunder with 21.4 points, 5.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Alex Caruso Undisclosed Day-to-Day PF, Chet Holmgren Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

In the last five meetings, the Thunder have trounced the Grizzlies, winning each one by an average of 17.6 points. After a resounding 130-106 victory on December 30, 2024, Oklahoma City won their previous clash on the ninth of February 2025, 125-112.

Memphis has had trouble keeping up; on March 17, 2024, they lost 118–112 in their closest matchup. Given this pattern, Oklahoma City is the overwhelming favorite going into this game, especially since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is performing well following his 51-point performance.

The Thunder's balanced production and defensive edge give them a great chance to continue their dominance, but the Grizzlies will need outstanding games from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to snap their losing skid.

Date Results Feb 09, 2025 Thunder 125-112 Grizzlies Dec 30, 2024 Thunder 130-106 Grizzlies Mar 17, 2024 Thunder 118-112 Grizzlies Mar 11, 2024 Thunder 124-93 Grizzlies Dec 19, 2023 Thunder 116-97 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage