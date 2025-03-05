+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio SpursGetty Images Sport
Watch Grizzlies vs Thunder live on FuboPurchase the latest team merchandise here
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Following Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's spectacular 51-point effort in the Thunder's 137–128 victory against the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City faces the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis leads the Western Conference with 34.2 rebounds on defense every game, led by Santi Aldama's 5.1 per game, and has a 21-15 mark against Western Conference opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 29-10 record against league rivals, but they have a 0-4 record in games that are close.

The Thunder's defensive point average of 107.0 points per game is surpassed by the Grizzlies' average of 123.3 points. In contrast, Oklahoma City shoots 14.3 three-pointers each game, which is marginally more than Memphis's 13.9 three-pointers per game.

Watch Grizzlies vs Thunder on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA game on March 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date

March 5, 2025

Tip-off Time

9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Venue

FedExForum

Location

Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Grizzlies vs Thunder on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Start your SiriusXM free 3-month trial
Sign up today

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. produces 22.7 points, delivers 5.8 rebounds, and provides 1.6 blocks per game.

Desmond Bane has been scoring 19.3 points per game throughout his previous five games.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PG, Ja Morant

Shoulder injury

Day-to-Day

SG, Zyon Pullin

Knee injury

Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 32.4 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds over 51.0% shooting over his last 10 games.

Jalen Williams is leading the Thunder with 21.4 points, 5.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

SG, Alex Caruso

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

PF, Chet Holmgren

Ankle injury

Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

In the last five meetings, the Thunder have trounced the Grizzlies, winning each one by an average of 17.6 points. After a resounding 130-106 victory on December 30, 2024, Oklahoma City won their previous clash on the ninth of February 2025, 125-112.

Memphis has had trouble keeping up; on March 17, 2024, they lost 118–112 in their closest matchup. Given this pattern, Oklahoma City is the overwhelming favorite going into this game, especially since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is performing well following his 51-point performance.

The Thunder's balanced production and defensive edge give them a great chance to continue their dominance, but the Grizzlies will need outstanding games from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to snap their losing skid.

Date

Results

Feb 09, 2025

Thunder 125-112 Grizzlies

Dec 30, 2024

Thunder 130-106 Grizzlies

Mar 17, 2024

Thunder 118-112 Grizzlies

Mar 11, 2024

Thunder 124-93 Grizzlies

Dec 19, 2023

Thunder 116-97 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement