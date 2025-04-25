How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to open the thrilling Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 26, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder is leading the series 3-0. The Grizzlies have been struggling throughout the series, and put up a tremendous fight in Game 3 and narrowly lost 114-108.

The Thunder have a league-best 121.0 points per game, while Memphis only averages 95.7 points every game, which places them in 13th place among playoff teams.

On defense, OKC dominates with just 95.7 points against (4th), while the Grizzlies give up 121.0 points per game (15th).

Memphis has the lowest shooting rate of any playoff team at 40.1%, while the Thunder have a 46.4% rate of field goals (6th).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in an exciting NBA game on April 26, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date April 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Ja Morant has been averaging 18.3 points every game, a 41.5% rate of field goals, and 63.6% of his shots from the free-throw line.

Zach Edey has a strong 7.7 rebounds per game, which includes 3.0 offensive and 4.7 defensive rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jaylen Wells Wrist injury Out for Season PF, Brandon Clarke Knee injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team with 24.3 points per game, 35.3% field goal percentage, and 95.0% shots from his free-throw line.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.7 rebounds every game, with 8.0 on defense.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 rebounds per game with 2.9 offensive and 7.9 defensive rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Ousmane Dieng Calf injury Out PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won all five of their previous meetings with the Memphis Grizzlies by significant scores, have solidified their supremacy over the team going into Game 4. With a resounding 131-80 thumping in Game 1 of the series, OKC has continuously outscored and surpassed Memphis, from a 120-103 triumph on the 6th of March to the most recent 114-108 win on the 25th of April. The Grizzlies, who have found it difficult to stay up competitively and on the scoreboard, have been overpowered by the Thunder's potent offense and excellent rebounding. Given this pattern, Oklahoma City appears set to finish the sweep and advance to the next round unless Memphis can significantly improve its shooting accuracy and tighten up defensively.

Date Results Apr 25, 2025 Thunder 114-108 Grizzlies Apr 23, 2025 Thunder 118-99 Grizzlies Apr 20, 2025 Thunder 131-80 Grizzlies Mar 28, 2025 Thunder 125-104 Grizzlies Mar 06, 2025 Thunder 120-103 Grizzlies

