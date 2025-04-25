How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to open the thrilling Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 26, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder is leading the series 3-0. The Grizzlies have been struggling throughout the series, and put up a tremendous fight in Game 3 and narrowly lost 114-108.
The Thunder have a league-best 121.0 points per game, while Memphis only averages 95.7 points every game, which places them in 13th place among playoff teams.
On defense, OKC dominates with just 95.7 points against (4th), while the Grizzlies give up 121.0 points per game (15th).
Memphis has the lowest shooting rate of any playoff team at 40.1%, while the Thunder have a 46.4% rate of field goals (6th).
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Memphis Grizzlies team news
Ja Morant has been averaging 18.3 points every game, a 41.5% rate of field goals, and 63.6% of his shots from the free-throw line.
Zach Edey has a strong 7.7 rebounds per game, which includes 3.0 offensive and 4.7 defensive rebounds.
Memphis Grizzlies injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Jaylen Wells
Wrist injury
Out for Season
PF, Brandon Clarke
Knee injury
Out for Season
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team with 24.3 points per game, 35.3% field goal percentage, and 95.0% shots from his free-throw line.
Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.7 rebounds every game, with 8.0 on defense.
Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 rebounds per game with 2.9 offensive and 7.9 defensive rebounds.
Oklahoma City Thunder injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
C, Ousmane Dieng
Calf injury
Out
PG, Nikola Topic
ACL injury
Out for Season
Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record
The Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won all five of their previous meetings with the Memphis Grizzlies by significant scores, have solidified their supremacy over the team going into Game 4. With a resounding 131-80 thumping in Game 1 of the series, OKC has continuously outscored and surpassed Memphis, from a 120-103 triumph on the 6th of March to the most recent 114-108 win on the 25th of April. The Grizzlies, who have found it difficult to stay up competitively and on the scoreboard, have been overpowered by the Thunder's potent offense and excellent rebounding. Given this pattern, Oklahoma City appears set to finish the sweep and advance to the next round unless Memphis can significantly improve its shooting accuracy and tighten up defensively.
Date
Results
Apr 25, 2025
Thunder 114-108 Grizzlies
Apr 23, 2025
Thunder 118-99 Grizzlies
Apr 20, 2025
Thunder 131-80 Grizzlies
Mar 28, 2025
Thunder 125-104 Grizzlies
Mar 06, 2025
Thunder 120-103 Grizzlies