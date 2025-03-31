How to watch today’s Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Boston Celtics to begin a thrilling NBA action on March 31, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Grizzlies' home ground. Boston hopes to continue its winning streak of seven games on the road.

Memphis averages 56.5 points per game, is second within the Western Division in points in the paint, and has a strong 25-12 home record. Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Memphis with 11.3 points.

Boston, meanwhile, has a 31-7 record and has performed exceptionally well away from home. However, with an average of 11.9 points per game, the Celtics are last throughout the Eastern Conference in terms of fast-break scoring.

The Grizzlies make 13.8 3-pointers on average per game, which is marginally more than the 12.9 threes that the Celtics give up. Boston is averaging 46.3% from the field, simply surpassing Memphis's season-long shooting percentage of 45.8%.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA battle on March 31, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.4 points, grabs 5.6 rebounds, and provides 2.1 assists per contest.

Desmond Bane has been shooting 46.4% and scoring 18.8 points and grabbing 5.6 rebounds during his past ten games.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Zyon Pullin Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Brandon Clarke Knee injury Out for season

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is scoring 27.2 points, pulling down 8.7 rebounds, and dishing out 6.0 assists a game for the Celtics.

Derrick White has scored 14.5 points, pulled down 4.8 rebounds, and shot 40.0% from the field during his previous ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Al Horford Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, Payton Pritchard Hip injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Celtics have controlled the series, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies four times in five meetings, according to their previous five head-to-head record. Boston's decisive 131-91 victory earlier in the season demonstrated their ability to overwhelm the Grizzlies, but Memphis secured a narrow 127-121 win at home in their most recent game on December 8, 2024. Additionally, the Celtics have won close games, including a 109-106 triumph in November 2022 and a 102-100 triumph in November 2023. The Celtics may have the advantage since Jayson Tatum is leading the way, and they have a solid 31-7 away record. Memphis, dominated by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, is still a strong opponent at home, though. The Grizzlies might present a serious threat if they can control the paint and make the most of their three-point shooting. Boston's experience and current achievements may tip the balance in their favor, so expect a close game.

Date Results Dec 08, 2024 Grizzlies 127-121 Celtics Feb 05, 2024 Celtics 131-91 Grizzlies Nov 20, 2023 Celtics 102-100 Grizzlies Feb 13, 2023 Celtics 119-109 Grizzlies Nov 08, 2022 Celtics 109-106 Grizzlies

