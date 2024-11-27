How to watch Gonzaga vs Missouri State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Missouri State NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Missouri State Lady Bears to open a highly anticipated NCAAW action on November 28, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT.

The Bulldogs (4-2) are currently 3rd across the West Coast Conference (WCC). Their attack is quite strong; they score 70 points per game on average and make 44.20% of their field goals.

The Lady Bears (3-1) score 75.30 points per game and are in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC).

Gonzaga's shooting rate is 43%, which is a little higher than Missouri State's. However, Missouri State averages 36.30 boards per game, while Gonzaga only averages 34.30.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Missouri State Lady Bears: Date and tip-off time

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet the Missouri State Lady Bears in a thrilling NCAAW battle on November 28, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT, at Saint Thomas, in Charlotte Amalie West, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Date November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue UVI Sports & Fitness Center Location Saint Thomas, Virgin Island

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Missouri State Lady Bears live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

Yvonne Ejim averages 19.5 points per game and shoots 58.4% of her shots from the field and 76.7% of her free throws. She also grabs 10.8 rebounds for each game.

Maud Huijbens makes 3.3 assists and has a low rate of turnovers of 2.0.

Missouri State Lady Bears team news

Kyrah Daniels averages 17.0 points per game and makes 39.7% of her field goals. She also makes an amazing 60.0% of her free throws.

Sarah Linthacum averages 8.5 per game, with 4.5 offensive along with 4.0 defensive rebounds.

Lacy Stokes gives out 4.5 assists each game, causes only 3.5 turnovers for each game, and tackles 34.8 minutes per game.

