How to watch today’s Gonzaga vs Houston NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Houston NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Houston Cougars to start the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2025, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT.

The Bulldogs are 16-4 in WCC competition and fourth within the conference after holding opponents to 41.2% shooting and 69.6 points per game.

The Cougars have an outstanding 29-4 record compared to teams with winning records, a 22-1 record towards Big 12 groups, and a 9-3 record in non-conference games.

Houston makes 8.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally higher than Gonzaga's 7.3 three-pointers allowed average. But Gonzaga has been effective offensively, hitting 50.1% from the field, which is a significant 12.0% increase over Houston's opponents, who usually shoot only 38.1%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the Houston Cougars in an epic NCAAM game on March 22, 2025, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Date March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT Venue INTRUST Bank Arena Location Wichita, Kansas

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Houston Cougars live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

Graham Ike is leading the Bulldogs with 17.0 points, 1.4 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Khalif Battle recorded 15.3 points and gained 1.6 steals over his previous 10 games.

Houston Cougars team news

Milos Uzan has scored 14.7 points a game over the last ten games.

LJ Cryer leads his team with an average score of 15.2 points per game.

More NBA news and coverage